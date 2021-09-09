checkAd

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 38,119.46 Million by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 21:00  |  37   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global water treatment chemicals market report.

The water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.95% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The main factors behind the growth of the market are the technological advancement, growing concerns regarding the detrimental effects of polluted water on the environment and human health, and the colossal quantity of water required by several end-use industries such as food & beverages, agriculture, power, and chemical manufacturing.
  2. APAC dominated the global water treatment chemical market and accounted for 42.32% of the share in 2020.
  3. The industrial segment is the largest and projected to be the largest end-use segment of the water treatment chemical market.
  4. The main reason behind the market growth is the rapid industrialization in emerging economies and the presence of ample number of manufacturing industries such as metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation which require clean water for its operation.
  5. Coagulant & flocculant is one of the important chemical types which is widely used to treat wastewater. Coagulants & flocculant are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Segmentation

  • The advantage of coagulation is that it reduces the time required to settle out suspended solids and is very effective in removing fine particles that are very difficult to remove. Furthermore, it enables the removal of many organic compounds, including some dissolved organic material, which is referred to as Natural Organic Matter (NOM) or Dissolved Organic Carbon (DOC) and iron.
  • Municipal is the second-largest consumer segment for wastewater treatment chemicals. It is engaged in the process of discharging harmful pollutants from wastewater, thus making it useful for domestic, industries, agriculture, and commercial consumption. The wastewater is primarily discharged from domestic and industries.
  • A pH adjuster is a chemical that is used to alter the pH or potential hydrogen level, which refers to how much hydrogen is mixed with water. The pH scale is used to measure the level of acidity or alkalinity in the water. The scale ranges from 0-14, where 7 indicates the neutral point, and the normal range of drinking water must lie between 6–8.5.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Chemical type

