Summit Bank Hires Long-Time Industry Expert as Program Advisor to SBA Division

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Doug Wolford joins Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) today as Vice President, SBA Program Advisor for Summit Bank’s Small Business Administration Division.

Doug Wolford, Vice President, SBA Program Advisor for Summit Bank’s Small Business Administration Division (Photo: Business Wire)

Doug has nearly 30 years of SBA experience, previously leading SBA for a well-known regional bank with borrowers in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho. He is a graduate of Montana State University and has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s of Science degree in Applied Economics.

Doug’s role with the Bank will focus on cultivating relationships with current and prospective SBA borrowers. He will also work with clients and colleagues in our Eugene / Springfield, Central Oregon and Portland markets. According to Summit Bank Senior Vice President and SBA Administrator Ashley Horner, “We are thrilled to have Doug join the Summit Bank SBA Division. His depth of experience in the government guarantee loan arena is unmatched and this will provide Summit Bank clients with additional benefit in obtaining SBA 7(a) loans including SBA Express Lines of Credit and USDA loans.”

He is a long time member of the National Association of Guaranteed Government Lenders (NAGGL) and is a member of the Northwest Business Development Association (NWBDA) Loan Committee.

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals as well as medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon.




