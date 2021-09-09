checkAd

DGAP-DD cyan AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2021   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2021 / 22:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): von Seth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5DM5

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 41,500 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.09.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70133  09.09.2021 



