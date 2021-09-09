checkAd

Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of Its Bohemia, New York Store on September 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Bohemia, New York on September 16, 2021. This opening marks the third store in the Long Island market. The 79,000 square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Wanda Hidalgo, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Bohemia,” said Hidalgo. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Bohemia Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on September 16, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverbohemia.com. Registration ends on October 15, 2021.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in Bohemia. Pros are invited to text 257PRO to 26786 to schedule a personal tour of the new store. Those scheduling tours from August 30, 2021 thru October 13, 2021 will be able to register to win a Chevrolet Colorado truck and other great prizes like iPad, Nintendo Switch, Yeti Cooler, GoPro Hero and so much more! During the tour, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team and learn about Floor & Decor’s products and services.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Hidalgo. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 5151 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 147 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

Floor & Decor Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of Its Bohemia, New York Store on September 16, 2021 Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Bohemia, New York on September 16, 2021. This opening marks the third store in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Home Retail Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Retail Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Floor & Decor Opens its 150th Store with the Grand Opening of its South Austin, Texas Store on August 18, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten