Intuit Hosts Virtual Annual Investor Day on September 30, 2021

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), a global technology platform that powers TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma will host its virtual annual Investor Day on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time.

Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, and Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, will be joined by business leaders to discuss Intuit’s strategy for fiscal year 2022. The company's fiscal year runs from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022.

The half-day event will be broadcast live at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. If you would like to attend, please register at https://investorday2021.intuit.com/investorday/registration. A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit’s website a few hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Disclaimer

