checkAd

Hibbett Announces Promotion of Jared Briskin to Executive Vice President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:05  |  15   |   |   

Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, announced the promotion of Jared Briskin to Executive Vice President, Merchandising; effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Briskin will be responsible for Merchandising, Planning, Allocation, and Supply Chain.

Mr. Briskin joined the Company in April 1998 as a buyer and has held positions of increasing responsibility over the years in such leadership roles as Vice President over various aspects of the business from June 2004 through September 2014 to Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant since September 2014.

Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Jared has been a cornerstone of Hibbett’s success and growth over his many years of service with the Company. Jared is an important asset to the organization and will gain increased responsibility for supply chain to develop and execute strategies that build the position of Hibbett|City Gear as a leading fashion specialty retailer.”

On his promotion, Mr. Briskin commented, “I am excited and honored to transition into this new leadership role. Since joining Hibbett, I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams and leadership during the last 23 years. I look forward to working with our dynamic team to capitalize on our strong growth opportunities.”

About Hibbett

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,080 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Hibbett Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hibbett Announces Promotion of Jared Briskin to Executive Vice President Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, announced the promotion of Jared Briskin to Executive Vice President, Merchandising; effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Briskin will be responsible for Merchandising, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21Hibbett Reports Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Hibbett Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten