Hibbett Announces Promotion of Jared Briskin to Executive Vice President

Mr. Briskin joined the Company in April 1998 as a buyer and has held positions of increasing responsibility over the years in such leadership roles as Vice President over various aspects of the business from June 2004 through September 2014 to Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant since September 2014.

Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, announced the promotion of Jared Briskin to Executive Vice President, Merchandising; effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Briskin will be responsible for Merchandising, Planning, Allocation, and Supply Chain.

Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Jared has been a cornerstone of Hibbett’s success and growth over his many years of service with the Company. Jared is an important asset to the organization and will gain increased responsibility for supply chain to develop and execute strategies that build the position of Hibbett|City Gear as a leading fashion specialty retailer.”

On his promotion, Mr. Briskin commented, “I am excited and honored to transition into this new leadership role. Since joining Hibbett, I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams and leadership during the last 23 years. I look forward to working with our dynamic team to capitalize on our strong growth opportunities.”

