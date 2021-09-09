Hims & Hers Health to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today that its management team will participate at two upcoming conferences:

Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference, taking place Monday, September 13 th – Wednesday, September 15 th with one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on September 14 th .

– Wednesday, September 15 with one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on September 14 . Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021. A fireside chat presentation with Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dudum will be webcast live at 4:20pm ET and will be available on Hims & Hers investor relations website at https://investors.forhims.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Hims & Hers management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or email Hims & Hers investor relations at investors@forhims.com.