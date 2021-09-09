checkAd

Janux Therapeutics Appoints Ron Barrett, Ph.D., and Alana McNulty to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced the additions of Ronald W. Barrett, Ph.D., and Alana McNulty as members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Barrett is a scientist entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, founding and leading biopharmaceutical companies, including advancing research that has led to FDA approval of three drugs. Ms. McNulty has more than 30 years of experience in finance and business development for private and publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies.

“Ron has deep expertise in building and operating biotech companies and successfully bringing a portfolio of preclinical drug candidates into clinical studies, including advancing a drug through FDA approval, and Alana has exceptional experience in finance and business development for a wide range of biopharmaceutical companies,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux Therapeutics. “The Board and I welcome their complementary expertise as we continue to build the Company and look to advance our programs into the clinic.”

Dr. Barrett is CEO and Chairman of Medikine, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary platform to identify peptide mimetics of clinically relevant cytokines that interact with the broad class of heterodimeric cytokine receptors. Prior to Medikine he cofounded XenoPort, Inc., where he was the CEO and a Director for more than 15 years. Shortly after his tenure, XenoPort was acquired by Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Under his guidance, XenoPort completed multiple private and public financings, corporate partnerships, and advanced five in-house discovered compounds into human trials including mid- to late-stage clinical trials. He led the company’s efforts that resulted in the FDA approval of HORIZANT (gabapentin enacarbil), the first and only non-dopaminergic drug approved for moderate to severe restless legs syndrome in the U.S. Prior to founding XenoPort, Dr. Barrett was Senior Vice President of Research at Affymax Research Institute, where he pioneered the development and use of new drug discovery technology – work that led to two FDA-approved medicines. He is currently a Director of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Quadriga Bioscience, Inc. Dr. Barrett co-authored more than 50 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and is an inventor on more than 50 issued patents in the U.S. He received a B.S. degree in biology from Bucknell University and a Ph.D. degree in pharmacology from Rutgers University.

