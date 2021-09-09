checkAd

OrthoPediatrics Announces Entry into a Distribution Agreement with SeaSpine to Exclusively Distribute the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation Platform for Pediatric Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 22:03  |  50   |   |   

Enables OrthoPediatrics to Further Address Full Patient Continuum of Care for Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeons with Market-Leading, Radiation-Free Navigation Technology

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced they have entered into a distribution agreement with SeaSpine Orthopedics Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SPNE), to exclusively distribute the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation platform for pediatric applications. The 5-year exclusive agreement enables OrthoPediatrics to further address the full patient continuum of care for pediatric orthopedic surgeons with market-leading, radiation-free navigation technology.

“We are excited to enter into this relationship with SeaSpine enabling us to provide our pediatric orthopedic customers with direct access to the best-in-class 7D navigation technology,” said Greg Odle, Executive Vice President of OrthoPediatrics. “OrthoPediatrics acknowledges the importance of providing complete procedural solutions and innovations to improve surgical workflow and patient safety.”

The 7D FLASH Navigation System is the only approved image guidance system that utilizes a novel and proprietary camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms. The system uses only visible light, reducing radiation exposure by eliminating intra-operative CT (computed tomography) and fluoroscopy for purposes of registration, both of which commonly are used with other technologies. This results in a registration workflow that takes just seconds and allows surgeons to control the system within the sterile field.

“Our commitment to innovation demonstrated by this partnership combined with the recent extension of our distribution agreement with Mighty Oak Medical to sell its Firefly technology is part of our strategy to offer a unique suite of enabling technologies,” said Fred Hite, OrthoPediatrics’ COO/CFO. “Combining these navigation solutions with the most comprehensive pediatric-focused offering of orthopedic product solutions globally, we believe this agreement will also allow us to provide a capital-efficient means of acquiring the 7D FLASH navigation system for our customers, and for the betterment of children everywhere.”

