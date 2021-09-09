Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Third Quarter 2021

Shipments per Workday Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Workday Revenue per Hundredweight(a) Revenue per Shipment(a) July (3.9)% (1.9)% (5.7)% 19.4% 17.1% August (6.4)% (2.2)% (8.5)% 22.5% 19.9% QTD (5.2)% (2.0)% (7.1)% 20.9% 18.5% (a) Includes fuel surcharge

“We continue executing our yield strategy to ensure the optimum level of freight is flowing through the network,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “Our plan is to grow the business and we are confident that our transformation to One Yellow positions us for long-term tonnage growth. Extraordinarily tight LTL capacity with ongoing high demand matched by limits in the U.S. labor pool reinforces our near- term strategy of focusing on yield at this point in the freight transportation cycle.”

