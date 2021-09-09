NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Succession; Adam Pollitzer Named President and CEO, Effective January 1, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) announced today that Adam Pollitzer, currently the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Pollitzer will also join the company’s Board of Directors upon assuming his new role. He succeeds Claudia Merkle, who will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective December 31, 2021.



“This leadership transition comes at the right time for National MI and is the result of a deliberate and collaborative succession planning process,” said Bradley Shuster, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board. “The Board is grateful to Claudia for her leadership and dedication to National MI over her many years of service, and for the strong foundation she has established to support the company’s continued growth and success. Over her nearly decade-long tenure with National MI, Claudia has overseen the growth of National MI’s customer franchise and led the development of its underwriting and operational capabilities. Since her promotion to CEO in 2019, National MI has nearly doubled its insurance in-force from $69 billion to $137 billion, and the company was recognized on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for its combined revenue, net income and stock price performance.”

“The Board is confident that Adam is the right leader to guide National MI going forward. He is a talented and seasoned executive with deep knowledge of the mortgage insurance market, key experience and success as a senior leader of National MI, and a demonstrated commitment to our company, our customers and our people. Adam has been instrumental in shaping our corporate strategy and financial success, and we are confident in his ability to drive National MI’s continued growth and outperformance,” Mr. Shuster concluded.

Since joining the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2017, Mr. Pollitzer has led National MI’s finance function and has had responsibility for the company’s strategic planning and corporate development efforts. He has also managed the company’s funding profile and reinsurance program. Mr. Pollitzer serves on National MI’s Executive Committee and played a key role in leading the company through the COVID pandemic.