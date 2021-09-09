checkAd

MEDIA ALERT Visit Andes Technology Corp. On-Line or In Person at the AI Hardware Summit Next Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Mountain View, California, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: The 2021 AI Hardware Summit is a virtual and in-person conference focusing on systems-level optimizations for specific AI workloads and results from novel AI acceleration technologies. Andes Technology will hold a virtual roundtable discussion, Thursday September 16 at 11:00 AM entitled "RISC-V Vector Processor Functionality for Large Scale Deep Learning Accelerators."  Roundtable participants will include John Min, Director of AE and Thang Tran, Principal Architect at Andes Technology Corp. and Dave Baker, Vice President of Digital Design at Luminous Computing.

Who: Andes Technology Corp. will be showcasing its popular 27-Series 5-stage pipeline NX27V Vector, A(X)27, and A(X)27L2) RISC-V CPU and 8-stage pipeline 45-Series in-order superscalar N(X)45, D45, and A(X)45 RISC-V CPU families, based on Andes’ latest AndeStar V5 Architecture.  Both have design wins at major semiconductor customers.

Why: Andes Technology Corp.’s innovative configurable RISC-V platform solution is enabling designers to create unique, highly optimized system architectures and hardware/software partitioning, that shorten time-to-market and increase design quality.

Who should attend: SoC and ASIC chip architects, designers, and software developers.

When: The in-person component runs Tuesday and Wednesday September 14 and 15. The virtual component of the conference runs Monday through Thursday September 13 through 16, 2021.

Where: The in-person event will be held at the Computer History Museum located at 1401 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, CA 94043. To attend the virtual or in-person event, register at https://aihardwaresummit.com/events/ai-hardware-summit#register 

CONTACT: Jonah McLeod
+1 (510) 449-8634
Jonahm@andestch.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEDIA ALERT Visit Andes Technology Corp. On-Line or In Person at the AI Hardware Summit Next Week Mountain View, California, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - What: The 2021 AI Hardware Summit is a virtual and in-person conference focusing on systems-level optimizations for specific AI workloads and results from novel AI acceleration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...