Porch Group Announces Two Strategic Acquisitions to Accelerate Its InsurTech Ambitions Across the U.S.
Executed Definitive Agreement to Acquire CSE Insurance, Expanding Porch’s InsurTech Business into California, Auto, and Umbrella, With an Expected Close in Q2 2022
Acquired American Home Protect, Making Strategic Expansion into the Home Warranty Market
Increases Full Year 2021 Revenue Guidance from $184 million to $187.5 million, Representing Approximately 159% Year-over-Year Growth
Total Annualized Revenue Impact Expected to be $40 million of High Margin Recurring Revenue with Migration to Capital Light Insurance Operating Model; Total Combined Purchase Price of Approximately $93 million
SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software and InsurTech company reinventing the home services industry, today announced two strategic acquisitions to help it further protect homes across the U.S., advancing its full-stack insurance presence and entering the home warranty market.
CSE Insurance (CSE) Acquisition
Porch and Covéa have executed a definitive agreement for Porch to acquire CSE. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the California Department of Insurance. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
CSE is a California-based personal lines insurer focused on property and auto. CSE has a 71-year history and a management team put in place over the last two years with significant home and auto experience in the state of California. CSE operates in six states, including its primary focus of California, as well as Arizona, Nevada and Utah and is licensed in an additional 6 states.
CSE Strategic Rationale
- Grows Porch’s geographic footprint. The CSE acquisition will accelerate Porch’s goal of expanding the number of the states where it operates as a full-stack managing general agency and carrier and provides an entrance into the California market. CSE will bring to Porch significant historical performance data as well as market experience in California, which is the largest homeowners’ insurance market in the U.S.
- Acceleration of product expansion. CSE will bring new insurance products in auto and umbrella thereby expanding the total addressable insurance opportunity for Porch. These additional products will help Porch to provide competitive bundled insurance products across the country to attract and retain customers.
- Collaboration with Homeowners of America. CSE and Porch’s Homeowners of America (HOA) are complementary and together can generate cost savings at scale in reinsurance, better management of claims and servicing, and other shared learnings and efficiencies. As an important example, Porch expects to work with CSE to move its operating model to the same capital light and ceding-centric approach it uses with HOA.
- Deepens leadership and insurance industry bench. CSE’s experienced industry veterans will be an important addition to the Porch team given their extensive experience in the insurance industry and operating in the California market. CSE’s leadership team has produced transformative changes for CSE during their tenure and have the business well positioned for the future.
-
Synergies from the Porch Platform. Porch has consistently demonstrated its ability to accelerate the growth and margin profile of acquired companies. In the case of CSE, Porch
expects to provide substantial consumer demand through its unique and early access to homebuyers, unique home data to more accurately assess risk and pricing of insurance, consumer value
proposition improvements such as handyman services at cost, and technology expertise to accelerate growth.
0 Kommentare