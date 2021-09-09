checkAd

Porch Group Announces Two Strategic Acquisitions to Accelerate Its InsurTech Ambitions Across the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 22:01  |  29   |   |   

Executed Definitive Agreement to Acquire CSE Insurance, Expanding Porch’s InsurTech Business into California, Auto, and Umbrella, With an Expected Close in Q2 2022

Acquired American Home Protect, Making Strategic Expansion into the Home Warranty Market

Increases Full Year 2021 Revenue Guidance from $184 million to $187.5 million, Representing Approximately 159% Year-over-Year Growth

Total Annualized Revenue Impact Expected to be $40 million of High Margin Recurring Revenue with Migration to Capital Light Insurance Operating Model; Total Combined Purchase Price of Approximately $93 million

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software and InsurTech company reinventing the home services industry, today announced two strategic acquisitions to help it further protect homes across the U.S., advancing its full-stack insurance presence and entering the home warranty market.

CSE Insurance (CSE) Acquisition

Porch and Covéa have executed a definitive agreement for Porch to acquire CSE. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the California Department of Insurance. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

CSE is a California-based personal lines insurer focused on property and auto. CSE has a 71-year history and a management team put in place over the last two years with significant home and auto experience in the state of California. CSE operates in six states, including its primary focus of California, as well as Arizona, Nevada and Utah and is licensed in an additional 6 states.

CSE Strategic Rationale

  • Grows Porch’s geographic footprint. The CSE acquisition will accelerate Porch’s goal of expanding the number of the states where it operates as a full-stack managing general agency and carrier and provides an entrance into the California market. CSE will bring to Porch significant historical performance data as well as market experience in California, which is the largest homeowners’ insurance market in the U.S.
  • Acceleration of product expansion. CSE will bring new insurance products in auto and umbrella thereby expanding the total addressable insurance opportunity for Porch. These additional products will help Porch to provide competitive bundled insurance products across the country to attract and retain customers.
  • Collaboration with Homeowners of America. CSE and Porch’s Homeowners of America (HOA) are complementary and together can generate cost savings at scale in reinsurance, better management of claims and servicing, and other shared learnings and efficiencies. As an important example, Porch expects to work with CSE to move its operating model to the same capital light and ceding-centric approach it uses with HOA.
  • Deepens leadership and insurance industry bench. CSE’s experienced industry veterans will be an important addition to the Porch team given their extensive experience in the insurance industry and operating in the California market. CSE’s leadership team has produced transformative changes for CSE during their tenure and have the business well positioned for the future.
  • Synergies from the Porch Platform. Porch has consistently demonstrated its ability to accelerate the growth and margin profile of acquired companies. In the case of CSE, Porch expects to provide substantial consumer demand through its unique and early access to homebuyers, unique home data to more accurately assess risk and pricing of insurance, consumer value proposition improvements such as handyman services at cost, and technology expertise to accelerate growth.
    Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Porch Group Announces Two Strategic Acquisitions to Accelerate Its InsurTech Ambitions Across the U.S. Executed Definitive Agreement to Acquire CSE Insurance, Expanding Porch’s InsurTech Business into California, Auto, and Umbrella, With an Expected Close in Q2 2022 Acquired American Home Protect, Making Strategic Expansion into the Home Warranty …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...