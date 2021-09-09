Porch Group Announces Two Strategic Acquisitions to Accelerate Its InsurTech Ambitions Across the U.S.

Executed Definitive Agreement to Acquire CSE Insurance, Expanding Porch’s InsurTech Business into California, Auto, and Umbrella, With an Expected Close in Q2 2022

Increases Full Year 2021 Revenue Guidance from $184 million to $187.5 million, Representing Approximately 159% Year-over-Year Growth

Total Annualized Revenue Impact Expected to be $40 million of High Margin Recurring Revenue with Migration to Capital Light Insurance Operating Model; Total Combined Purchase Price of Approximately $93 million

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software and InsurTech company reinventing the home services industry, today announced two strategic acquisitions to help it further protect homes across the U.S., advancing its full-stack insurance presence and entering the home warranty market.

CSE Insurance (CSE) Acquisition

Porch and Covéa have executed a definitive agreement for Porch to acquire CSE. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the California Department of Insurance. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

CSE is a California-based personal lines insurer focused on property and auto. CSE has a 71-year history and a management team put in place over the last two years with significant home and auto experience in the state of California. CSE operates in six states, including its primary focus of California, as well as Arizona, Nevada and Utah and is licensed in an additional 6 states.

CSE Strategic Rationale