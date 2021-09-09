Tempest to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference available on-demand Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 9:55 a.m. ET

To access the live or archived recording of the company presentations, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.