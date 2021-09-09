Cohu to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 with a one-on-one meeting format and fireside chat.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.