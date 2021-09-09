checkAd

ICL to Present at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced Kobi Altman, CFO of ICL, will be presenting at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be available at investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#events. A replay will be available at the same site for a limited time, following the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

03.09.21ICL Announces €250 Million Sustainability Linked Loan
30.08.21ICL Expanding Specialty Product Offerings to Meet Growing Demand from Electric Vehicle Battery Market
