Helen of Troy Limited Announces New $500 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common shares (“common stock” or “shares”) in keeping with its stated intention to opportunistically return to shareholders capital not otherwise deployed for core business growth or strategic acquisitions. The authorization was approved as part of the Board’s regular process of reviewing the Company’s capital allocation and existing authorization. It is effective August 25, 2021, for a period of three years, and replaces Helen of Troy’s existing repurchase authorization, of which approximately $79.5 million remained at the time the new authorization was approved.

Helen of Troy may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing and amount of any transactions will be subject to the discretion of Helen of Troy and may be based upon market conditions as well as other opportunities that Helen of Troy may have for the use or investment of its capital. The repurchase program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be implemented, modified, suspended or discontinued in whole or in part at any time without further notice.

In total, the $500 million share repurchase authorization represents approximately 9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, based upon the Company’s closing price on August 25, 2021. As of August 25, 2021, Helen of Troy had approximately 24.1 million shares outstanding.

Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “A key element of our success in delivering significant long-term value creation for our shareholders has been our balanced capital allocation strategy. We believe the cash flow generation of our business, coupled with our strong financial position, will allow us to continue to reinvest in our value creation flywheel, while simultaneously making strategic acquisitions and opportunistically returning capital to shareholders. Today’s share repurchase authorization reaffirms the confidence from Helen of Troy’s management and Board in our long-term growth outlook, as well as our financial strength, as we continue to execute Phase II of our Transformation Plan.”