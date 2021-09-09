checkAd

Calista Corporation, Doyon Limited, Gana-A ‘Yoo Limited and Alaska Communications Seek to Provide High-Speed Internet to Almost 12,000 Unserved Alaskans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Nearly 12,000 rural Alaskans in 23 communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers would receive high-speed internet for the first time, if the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) approves requests for tribal broadband grants.

The Alaska FiberOptic Project, a collaboration between Calista Corporation, Doyon, Limited, Gana-A ‘Yoo Limited and Alaska Communications, would connect one of the most underserved regions in the United States with a fiber-optic cable that would be the foundation for expanding broadband to communities in the region. It would offer Gigabit service in communities that today cannot access virtual meetings, online classes, telehealth, or online jobs.

The four companies recognize that reliable, affordable, high-speed internet is the foundation for education, healthcare, economic growth, and quality of life. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of broadband and illuminated the growing digital divide. The Alaska FiberOptic Project will bridge that divide for many Alaska Natives.

“We have met regularly, over the years, within our Region to understand the issues and explore solutions for lack of adequate broadband connectivity,” said Aaron Schutt, president and CEO of Doyon, Limited. “Fiber-optic cable will provide the most reliable, affordable and fastest internet today and for the next generation. We intend to work collaboratively with other groups so Alaska’s many broadband projects complement each other and work to serve as many people as possible.”

“Reliable, affordable, high-speed internet is a key to connecting our people to the world, preserving and advancing our culture, and offering opportunities for young people in our communities. In combination with other broadband projects in our region, the Alaska FiberOptic Project will create the foundation for many socio-economic improvements and opportunities in the region now and for decades to come,” said Andrew Guy, president and CEO of Calista Corporation.

“Gana-A Yoo, Limited is excited to join its partners in making the Alaska FiberOptic Project a reality by creating a fiber backbone that will positively transform our region,” said Dena Sommer-Pedebone, CEO of Gana-A ‘Yoo, Limited.

“We are grateful to Doyon, Calista and Gana-A ‘Yoo for their vision and dedication to serving their communities. We look forward to partnering with them on this project and expanding reliable, high-speed, affordable internet access in Alaska,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications.

