Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Rights Offering, Expansion of Investment Mandate, and Monthly Distribution
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights ("Rights") to the holders of the Fund's common shares (“Common Shareholders”) of beneficial interest ("Common Shares") as of September 20, 2021 (the "Record Date"). Holders of Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional Shares (the "Offer") at a discount to the market price of the Common Shares (subject to a sales load).
The Board and the Fund's investment adviser, Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (the "Adviser"), have determined that it is in the best interest of both the Fund and its shareholders to conduct the Offer and seek to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment to take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that are or may become available.
In addition, the Board has also approved the expansion of the Fund’s investment mandate to seek to allow for a more diversified portfolio across the U.S. financial sector, including non-bank financial institutions such as insurance companies, asset managers, real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The expanded investment strategy could minimize risk and volatility, increase diversification, offer non-correlated income, and provide excess yield on a risk-adjusted basis.
The Adviser believes the Offer is potentially beneficial to the Fund, including in the following ways:
-
Increased Diversification
- The additional capital generated from the Offer may allow the Fund to diversify the portfolio and seek to reduce risk. Expanding the non-bank financial debt and strategic allocations could reduce the risk and volatility of the portfolio.
-
Rewards Shareholders
- The Offer provides Common Shareholders with an opportunity to buy new Common Shares below market price or realize value from the sale of Rights.
-
Enhanced Liquidity
- The Offer creates the potential for increased trading volume and liquidity of Common Shares.
-
Economies of Scale
- The Offer is expected to spread fixed operating costs across a larger asset base.
-
Tax Efficiency
- The Offer potentially mitigates sales of existing holdings that may result in the realization of capital gains, which may result in a taxable event for Common Shareholders.
“We see significant opportunities across the non-bank financials landscape today, which similarly to the banking sector has de-levered and de-risked post-Global Financial Crisis, in contrast to broader corporate credit. Interest rates remain attractive in this less-trafficked area of investment-grade fixed income and issuance trends have been positive. In addition, the sector’s response to the pandemic has generally resulted in higher capital, reserve and liquidity levels. Raising new capital to allocate into non-bank financial investments allows us to increase diversification in a tax efficient manner, while expanding the opportunity set to seek to generate compelling returns on a risk-adjusted basis,” said Cheryl Pate, Portfolio Manager for the Fund.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare