Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Rights Offering, Expansion of Investment Mandate, and Monthly Distribution

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights ("Rights") to the holders of the Fund's common shares (“Common Shareholders”) of beneficial interest ("Common Shares") as of September 20, 2021 (the "Record Date"). Holders of Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional Shares (the "Offer") at a discount to the market price of the Common Shares (subject to a sales load).

The Board and the Fund's investment adviser, Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (the "Adviser"), have determined that it is in the best interest of both the Fund and its shareholders to conduct the Offer and seek to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment to take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that are or may become available.