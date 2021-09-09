Primerica Releases Fourth Financial Security Monitor

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI), a leading provider of financial services in the U.S. and Canada, is releasing its latest quarterly Middle-Income Financial Security Monitor – a national survey of middle-income families measuring their financial situation. The survey found that 65% of middle-income families feel positive about their current financial situation; however, an equal share (65%) says their income is falling behind the cost of living, up 9% from April. Primerica’s Financial Security Monitor measures changes in the sentiments of middle-income families about their finances.

“We’re encouraged that most middle-income families are optimistic about their financial situations, although they are feeling the pressure of rising inflation,” said Glenn J. Williams, CEO of Primerica. “We also see that more than half of these families are taking responsibility to improve their financial situation by saving for the future and protecting their families with life insurance, and even more families are considering taking similar actions. These steps are especially important today, as people are reporting increased prices on everything from gas to eating out to going to the movies.”