Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock. The underwriters will be granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including supporting the origination of additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets and investments.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to the Company’s currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 800-831-9146; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866 803 9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone.

Wertpapier


