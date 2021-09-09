checkAd

AAR to announce first quarter fiscal year 2022 results on September 23, 2021

Wood Dale, Illinois, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended August 31, 2021, after the New York Stock Exchange trading session on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

 

On Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. CT, AAR will hold a conference call to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by calling 866-802-4322 from inside the United States or +1-703-639-1319 from outside the United States.

 

A replay of the conference call will also be available by calling 855-859-2056 from inside the United States or +1-404-537-3406 from outside the United States (access code 8294140). The replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. CT on September 23, 2021, until 10:59 p.m. CT on September 29, 2021.

 

About AAR

 

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

 

 

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

  

CONTACT: Dylan Wolin
AAR CORP.
630-227-2000
dylan.wolin@aarcorp.com




