Kinsale Capital Group to Host Investor Day

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) announced today that it will host an in-person Investor Day at the Company’s headquarters in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Kinsale’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe, and other members of the management team will brief investors on operating strategies and initiatives within the Company’s underwriting, technology and claims areas. The presentation focus is to offer investors insight to the Company’s strategy, personnel and business culture that drive much of Kinsale’s financial outperformance. Managers will also respond to investor questions.