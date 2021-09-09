Gritstone to Host Data Update on Neoantigen Oncology Programs for the Treatment of Solid Tumors During ESMO 2021

The event will highlight the GRANITE (individualized neoantigen immunotherapy) Phase 1/2 data in advanced solid tumors which is being presented during a mini- oral presentation at ESMO 2021, in addition to data from the SLATE v1 shared neoantigen immunotherapy program in KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that it will host a data update webcast for investors and analysts during the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting 2021, September 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Presenters:

Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Gritstone’s chief executive officer, will provide a brief overview of the company, its neoantigen directed approach to immunotherapy, and next steps for the GRANITE and SLATE oncology programs

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

To register for the webinar, please click here. The call and accompanying slides will be webcast live on the “Events” page under the “Investors & Media” section of the company’s website at www.gritstone.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link approximately one day after its completion.

Daniel Catenacci, M.D., is an associate professor of medicine and director of the gastrointestinal oncology program at the University of Chicago. He serves as the assistant director of Translational Research in the Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition to his clinical practice as an adult gastrointestinal medical oncologist, Dr. Catenacci is an active basic and clinical researcher, focusing on the treatment of gastroesophageal (esophagus, gastroesophageal junction, and stomach) cancers. His bench-to-bedside translational research has an overarching goal to validate and improve personalized treatment, immunotherapy, and precision medicine for gastroesophageal cancer and other GI cancers. Additionally, Dr. Catenacci designs and executes novel clinical trials to implement treatment strategies based on these laboratory and clinical discoveries. Dr. Catenacci serves as an associate editor for the Journal of American Medical Association Network Open (JAMA Netw Open) and is on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology (J Clin Oncol PO).