Dave & Buster’s Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced record quarterly revenues, net income, and EBITDA for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on August 1, 2021.

The Company began the second quarter with 138 open stores, or approximately 98 percent of its total store base. As of August 1, all of the Company’s 142 stores were open, including 1 new store opened during the quarter.

Key Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenues totaled a record $377.6 million compared with $50.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $344.6 million in the second quarter of 2019
  • Overall comparable store sales increased 3.6% compared with the same period in 2019
  • Net income totaled a record $52.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $58.6 million, or $1.24 per share in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019
  • EBITDA totaled a record $114.0 million, or 30.2% of revenues, compared with EBITDA loss of $46.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and EBITDA of $79.0 million, or 22.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled a record $119.2 million, or 31.6% of revenues, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million, or 25.0% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019
  • Launched new menu, completed rollout of mobile web platform and tablets, and executed new marketing strategy
  • Ended the quarter with $108 million in cash and approximately $340 million of liquidity available under the Company’s $500 million revolving credit facility, net of a $150 million minimum liquidity covenant and $10 million in letters of credit
  • Company has elected to redeem $55 million of 7.625% senior secured notes at 103% of principal, saving approximately $4.2 million in annualized interest

Brian Jenkins, Dave & Buster’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Dave & Buster’s second quarter was clear evidence that the brand is back, posting record revenues and EBITDA with all 142 stores open as of the end of the quarter. The entire team has demonstrated great resilience navigating the pandemic and positioning the Company to achieve new levels of performance. Through continued execution of our strategic initiatives, including our new menu, optimized marketing, and technology investments, we are excited to move forward with a strong foundation to drive sustained profitable growth.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues of $377.6 million increased 642.9% from $50.8 in the second quarter of 2020 and increased 9.6% from $344.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales increased 3.6% compared with the second quarter of 2019 (the Company has chosen to continue reporting comparable store sales versus 2019 in order to provide a more meaningful comparison). Non-comparable store revenue totaled $67.3 million compared with $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income totaled $79.2 million, or 21.0% of revenues, compared with operating loss of $81.1 million, or (159.6)% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020 and operating income $46.2 million, or 13.4% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled $52.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $58.6 million, or $1.24 per share in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

EBITDA totaled $114.0 million, or 30.2% of revenues, compared with EBITDA loss of $46.0 million, or (90.4)% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020 and EBITDA of $79.0 million, or 22.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $119.2 million, or 31.6% of revenues, compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $38.5 million, or (75.7)% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020 and adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million, or 25.0% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $134.2 million, or 35.5% of revenues, compared with store operating loss before depreciation and amortization of $34.3 million, or (67.5)% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020 and $99.7 million, or 28.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

The Company generated approximately $121 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter, ending the quarter with $108 million in cash and approximately $340 million of availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility, net of a $150 million minimum liquidity covenant and $10 million in letters of credit.

Total long-term debt stood at $550 million consisting of 7.625% senior secured notes maturing in 2025.   As part of its ongoing capital allocation strategy, the Company has elected to redeem $55 million, or 10%, of its senior secured notes utilizing a redemption option in the Company’s October 2020 indenture agreement. Per the agreement, up to 10% of the notes may be redeemed at 103% of principal in the first twelve-month period after issuance. The Company expects to complete this redemption by September 20, 2021, resulting in annualized interest savings of approximately $4.2 million. Upon separate election, the Company may redeem an additional 10% at 103% of principal in the second twelve-month period after issuance, which commences October 27, 2021.

Third Quarter Business Update and Outlook

The Company’s business recovery has continued through the first five weeks of the third quarter, including Labor Day Monday, during which comparable store sales increased 1.3% compared with 2019.

Based on current trends, and barring any significant downturn due to the pandemic, the Company currently expects the following:

  • Third quarter comparable store sales to be approximately in line with the quarter-to-date trends compared to third quarter 2019.
  • Third quarter EBITDA to be significantly higher than third quarter 2019 EBITDA of $39.8 million, but with some moderation compared with the increase in the second quarter.
  • A total of four new store openings during fiscal year 2021 and the relocation of one existing location.
  • FY2021 capital additions (net of tenant allowances) of approximately $95 to $100 million, with approximately 49% dedicated to new stores and other operating initiatives, 14% for games, and 37% for maintenance needs.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q Available

The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be available at www.sec.gov and at the Company’s investor relations website, contains a thorough review of its financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended August 1, 2021.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call to report these results today at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (720) 543-0206 or toll-free (800) 458-4121. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 or toll-free (844) 512-2921; the passcode is 8867697.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section at www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 143 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Dave & Buster’s offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster’s currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the impact on our business and operations of the global spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by the uncertain and unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on our business and operations and the related impact on our liquidity needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain waivers, and thereafter continue to satisfy covenant requirements, under our revolving credit facility; our ability to access other funding sources; the duration of government-mandated and voluntary shutdowns and restrictions; the speed with which our stores safely can be reopened and the level of customer demand following reopening; the economic impact of the coronavirus and related disruptions on the communities we serve; our overall level of indebtedness; general business and economic conditions, including as a result of the coronavirus; the impact of competition; the seasonality of the Company’s business; adverse weather conditions; future commodity prices; guest and employee complaints and litigation; fuel and utility costs; labor costs and availability; changes in consumer and corporate spending, including as a result of the coronavirus; changes in demographic trends; changes in governmental regulations; unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster’s intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

*Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, and store operating income before depreciation and amortization margin (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

-- Financial Tables Follow –

 
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 
         
ASSETS   August 1, 2021   January 31, 2021
    (unaudited)   (audited)
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 107,801     $ 11,891  
Other current assets     88,154       106,980  
Total current assets     195,955       118,871  
Property and equipment, net     785,227       815,027  
Operating lease right of use assets     1,018,558       1,037,569  
Intangible and other assets, net     384,765       381,357  
Total assets   $ 2,384,505     $ 2,352,824  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Total current liabilities   $ 308,933     $ 271,636  
Operating lease liabilities     1,248,038       1,267,791  
Other long-term liabilities     59,843       63,777  
Long-term debt, net     537,816       596,388  
Stockholders' equity     229,875       153,232  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,384,505     $ 2,352,824  
         


         
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                         
    13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
    August 1, 2021   August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                         
Food and beverage revenues $ 123,006     32.6 %   $ 17,002     33.4 %   $ 137,921     40.0 %
Amusement and other revenues   254,632     67.4 %     33,831     66.6 %     206,678     60.0 %
Total revenues     377,638     100.0 %     50,833     100.0 %     344,599     100.0 %
                         
Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues)     33,127     26.9 %     4,659     27.4 %     36,934     26.8 %
Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues)     24,584     9.7 %     4,025     11.9 %     22,689     11.0 %
Total cost of products     57,711     15.3 %     8,684     17.1 %     59,623     17.3 %
Operating payroll and benefits   80,623     21.3 %     13,756     27.1 %     80,927     23.5 %
Other store operating expenses   105,116     27.9 %     62,682     123.2 %     104,376     30.3 %
General and administrative expenses     18,470     4.9 %     9,278     18.3 %     15,991     4.6 %
Depreciation and amortization expense   34,875     9.2 %     35,160     69.2 %     32,745     9.5 %
Pre-opening costs   1,676     0.4 %     2,388     4.7 %     4,723     1.4 %
Total operating costs     298,471     79.0 %     131,948     259.6 %     298,385     86.6 %
                         
Operating income (loss)     79,167     21.0 %     (81,115 )   -159.6 %     46,214     13.4 %
                         
Interest expense, net   13,728     3.7 %     8,163     16.0 %     4,605     1.3 %
                         
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes   65,439     17.3 %     (89,278 )   -175.6 %     41,609     12.1 %
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   12,669     3.3 %     (30,676 )   -60.3 %     9,253     2.7 %
Net income (loss) $ 52,770     14.0 %   $ (58,602 )   -115.3 %   $ 32,356     9.4 %
                         
Net income (loss) per share:                        
Basic $ 1.10         $ (1.24 )       $ 0.91      
Diluted $ 1.07         $ (1.24 )       $ 0.90      
Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:                        
Basic shares   48,178,611           47,111,763           35,407,965      
Diluted shares   49,229,817           47,111,763           36,015,710      
                         
                         
Other information:                        
Company-owned stores at end of period   142           137           130      
Store operating weeks in the period     1,817           628           1,674      
Total revenue per store operating weeks in the period $ 208         $ 81         $ 206      
                         
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:
                         
    13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
    August 1, 2021   August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                         
Net income (loss)   $ 52,770     14.0 %   $ (58,602 )   -115.3 %   $ 32,356     9.4 %
Add back: Interest expense, net   13,728           8,163           4,605      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     12,669           (30,676 )         9,253      
Depreciation and amortization expense     34,875           35,160           32,745      
EBITDA   114,042     30.2 %     (45,955 )   -90.4 %     78,959     22.9 %
Add back: Loss on asset disposal   112           264           406      
Impairment of long-lived assets and lease termination costs     -           2,178           -      
Share-based compensation     3,187           2,734           1,907      
Pre-opening costs     1,676           2,388           4,723      
Other costs     135           (88 )         (13 )    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,152     31.6 %   $ (38,479 )   -75.7 %   $ 85,982     25.0 %
                         
                         
                         
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown:
                         
    13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
    August 1, 2021   August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                         
Operating income (loss) $ 79,167     21.0 %   $ (81,115 )   -159.6 %   $ 46,214     13.4 %
Add back: General and administrative expenses   18,470           9,278           15,991      
Depreciation and amortization expense     34,875           35,160           32,745      
Pre-opening costs     1,676           2,388           4,723      
Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ 134,188     35.5 %   $ (34,289 )   -67.5 %   $ 99,673     28.9 %
                         


 
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                         
    26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
    August 1, 2021   August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                         
Food and beverage revenues $ 208,764     32.5 %   $ 80,922     38.4 %   $ 286,142     40.4 %
Amusement and other revenues   434,214     67.5 %     129,717     61.6 %     422,039     59.6 %
Total revenues     642,978     100.0 %     210,639     100.0 %     708,181     100.0 %
                         
Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues)     56,284     27.0 %     22,003     27.2 %     75,688     26.5 %
Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues)     41,198     9.5 %     14,753     11.4 %     45,660     10.8 %
Total cost of products     97,482     15.2 %     36,756     17.4 %     121,348     17.1 %
Operating payroll and benefits   130,902     20.4 %     57,493     27.3 %     163,800     23.1 %
Other store operating expenses   189,561     29.4 %     158,354     75.3 %     210,621     29.8 %
General and administrative expenses     35,561     5.5 %     23,841     11.3 %     32,837     4.6 %
Depreciation and amortization expense   69,974     10.9 %     70,512     33.5 %     63,886     9.0 %
Pre-opening costs   3,335     0.5 %     6,211     2.9 %     11,725     1.7 %
Total operating costs     526,815     81.9 %     353,167     167.7 %     604,217     85.3 %
                         
Operating income (loss)     116,163     18.1 %     (142,528 )   -67.7 %     103,964     14.7 %
                         
Interest expense, net   28,548     4.5 %     14,278     6.7 %     8,661     1.2 %
                         
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes   87,615     13.6 %     (156,806 )   -74.4 %     95,303     13.5 %
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   15,210     2.3 %     (54,660 )   -25.9 %     20,504     2.9 %
Net income (loss) $ 72,405     11.3 %   $ (102,146 )   -48.5 %   $ 74,799     10.6 %
                         
Net income (loss) per share:                        
Basic $ 1.51         $ (2.59 )       $ 2.07      
Diluted $ 1.47         $ (2.59 )       $ 2.03      
Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:                        
Basic shares   47,937,158           39,470,874           36,117,815      
Diluted shares   49,272,693           39,470,874           36,803,001      
                         
                         
Other information:                        
Company-owned stores at end of period   142           137           130      
Store operating weeks in the period   3,450           1,461           3,290      
Total revenue per store operating weeks in the period $ 186         $ 144         $ 215      
                         
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:
                         
    26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
    August 1, 2021   August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                         
Net income (loss)   $ 72,405     11.3 %   $ (102,146 )   -48.5 %   $ 74,799     10.6 %
Add back: Interest expense, net   28,548           14,278           8,661      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     15,210           (54,660 )         20,504      
Depreciation and amortization expense     69,974           70,512           63,886      
EBITDA   186,137     28.9 %     (72,016 )   -34.2 %     167,850     23.7 %
Add back: Loss on asset disposal   257           417           826      
Impairment of long-lived assets and lease termination costs     -           13,727           -      
Share-based compensation     6,158           2,345           3,732      
Pre-opening costs     3,335           6,211           11,725      
Other costs     (30 )         59           33      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,857     30.5 %   $ (49,257 )   -23.4 %   $ 184,166     26.0 %
                         
                         
                         
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown:
                         
    26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
    August 1, 2021   August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                         
Operating income (loss) $ 116,163     18.1 %   $ (142,528 )   -67.7 %   $ 103,964     14.7 %
Add back: General and administrative expenses   35,561           23,841           32,837      
Depreciation and amortization expense     69,974           70,512           63,886      
Pre-opening costs     3,335           6,211           11,725      
Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ 225,033     35.0 %   $ (41,964 )   -19.9 %   $ 212,412     30.0 %
                         

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Scott Bowman, CFO
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
972.813.1151
scott.bowman@daveandbusters.com 





