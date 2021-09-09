checkAd

TScan Therapeutics Appoints Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. as Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. has been appointed as Chief Legal Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Zoran as the Chief Legal Officer of TScan. His in-depth experience in corporate law, capital raising, business development and operations will be critical to our development as we advance our liquid and solid tumor candidates to the clinic,” said David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TScan Therapeutics. “Zoran’s extensive scientific training and prior experience building intellectual property portfolios for biotech companies is of crucial importance as TScan identifies and develops TCR therapies for novel targets and creates IP around these targets.”

“I am excited to join TScan in support of the Company’s mission to create life-changing T cell therapies for patients by unleashing the untapped potential of the human immune system,” said Dr. Zdraveski. “I look forward to working alongside TScan’s world-class management team to deliver on the full potential of such a tremendous platform technology.”

Dr. Zdraveski has more than 20 years of legal, IP and business operations experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Legal and Technology Operations Officer at Magenta Therapeutics Inc. from April 2017 to April 2021, where he established the legal team and managed all aspects of legal, intellectual property and compliance both before and after the company’s 2017 initial public offering. Prior to Magenta, he was the Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Epizyme Inc. from July 2012 to April 2017. Prior to joining Epizyme, he held patent counsel positions at Ironwood from April 2011 to July 2012 and Genzyme Therapeutics from September 2009 to April 2011. Dr. Zdraveski holds an M.S. in Chemistry and a B.F.A. and B.A. in Art and Chemistry from Southern Methodist University, a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TScan Therapeutics Appoints Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. as Chief Legal Officer WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...