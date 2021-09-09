TScan Therapeutics Appoints Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. as Chief Legal Officer

“We are pleased to welcome Zoran as the Chief Legal Officer of TScan. His in-depth experience in corporate law, capital raising, business development and operations will be critical to our development as we advance our liquid and solid tumor candidates to the clinic,” said David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TScan Therapeutics. “Zoran’s extensive scientific training and prior experience building intellectual property portfolios for biotech companies is of crucial importance as TScan identifies and develops TCR therapies for novel targets and creates IP around these targets.”

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. has been appointed as Chief Legal Officer.

“I am excited to join TScan in support of the Company’s mission to create life-changing T cell therapies for patients by unleashing the untapped potential of the human immune system,” said Dr. Zdraveski. “I look forward to working alongside TScan’s world-class management team to deliver on the full potential of such a tremendous platform technology.”

Dr. Zdraveski has more than 20 years of legal, IP and business operations experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Legal and Technology Operations Officer at Magenta Therapeutics Inc. from April 2017 to April 2021, where he established the legal team and managed all aspects of legal, intellectual property and compliance both before and after the company’s 2017 initial public offering. Prior to Magenta, he was the Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Epizyme Inc. from July 2012 to April 2017. Prior to joining Epizyme, he held patent counsel positions at Ironwood from April 2011 to July 2012 and Genzyme Therapeutics from September 2009 to April 2011. Dr. Zdraveski holds an M.S. in Chemistry and a B.F.A. and B.A. in Art and Chemistry from Southern Methodist University, a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.