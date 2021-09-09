Apellis Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS Studies in Geographic Atrophy (GA) and Plans to Submit NDA to FDA in the First Half of 2022

OAKS met the primary endpoint for both monthly and every-other-month treatment with pegcetacoplan, demonstrating a significant reduction in GA lesion growth of 22% (p=0.0003) and 16% (p=0.0052), respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months





DERBY did not meet the primary endpoint of GA lesion growth, showing a reduction of 12% (p=0.0528) and 11% (p=0.0750) with monthly and every-other-month treatment, respectively, compared to pooled sham at 12 months





In a prespecified analysis of the combined studies, pegcetacoplan decreased GA lesion growth in patients with extrafoveal lesions at baseline by 26% (p<0.0001) and 23% (p=0.0002) with monthly and every-other-month treatment, respectively





Favorable safety profile in both studies; new-onset exudations occurred in 6.0%, 4.1%, and 2.4% of patients in the combined pegcetacoplan monthly, every-other-month, and sham groups, respectively





Pegcetacoplan has the potential to become the first treatment for patients with GA





WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today reported top-line results from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies evaluating intravitreal pegcetacoplan, an investigational targeted C3 therapy, in 1,258 adults with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). GA is a leading cause of blindness that impacts more than five million people globally including one million people in the United States.1,2 Based on results from the studies, the company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for pegcetacoplan for GA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2022.

“These results underscore the potential for pegcetacoplan to become the first treatment for geographic atrophy, a progressive and irreversible disease that robs patients of their vision and for which no treatment exists,” said Jeffrey S. Heier, M.D., principal investigator of the DERBY study and director, retina service and director, retinal research, Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston. “Pegcetacoplan demonstrated a clinically meaningful slowing of disease progression with an even stronger effect in GA patients with extrafoveal lesions.”