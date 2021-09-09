checkAd

Lyra Therapeutics Announces Publication of Preclinical Pharmacokinetics and Drug Release characterization for XTreo Technology Platform in the American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 22:05  |  42   |   |   

Results demonstrate XTreo technology platform provides targeted and sustained dosing of anti-inflammatory medication

Outcomes supported advancing into clinical development for LYRA’s first indication, Chronic Rhinosinusitis, with lead product candidate, LYR-210, currently poised to enter Phase 3 studies

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced that preclinical data for XTreo were published online in the peer-review journal, American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy. The manuscript titled, “Drug Release and Pharmacokinetic Evaluation of Novel Implantable Mometasone Furoate Matrices in Rabbit Maxillary Sinuses,” can be accessed online here.

The pharmacokinetics and drug release study evaluated the release of mometasone furoate (MF), a potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid formulated into Lyra’s proprietary XTreo matrix, in a rabbit model. The results demonstrate that XTreo MF provides targeted, sustained and efficient dosing to local sinus tissues that is superior to intranasal corticosteroid sprays (INCS). LYR-210 and LYR-220, Lyra’s product candidates, are built upon the XTreo platform and are currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).

“The outcomes from this study supported Lyra’s advancement into clinical development for the first application of our novel XTreo platform, LYR-210 for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is now poised to enter Phase 3 studies,” said Maria Palasis, Lyra’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “XTreo is a powerful drug delivery platform that can target a precise dose of a therapeutic agent consistently over an extended period of time, up to many months. These characteristics translate into multiple potential benefits, including increased efficacy, elimination of patient adherence issues, and avoidance of systemic side effects. We believe our proprietary platform technology can provide optimal treatment for CRS, as well as other chronic ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lyra Therapeutics Announces Publication of Preclinical Pharmacokinetics and Drug Release characterization for XTreo Technology Platform in the American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy Results demonstrate XTreo technology platform provides targeted and sustained dosing of anti-inflammatory medication Outcomes supported advancing into clinical development for LYRA’s first indication, Chronic Rhinosinusitis, with lead product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...