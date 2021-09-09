Lyra Therapeutics Announces Publication of Preclinical Pharmacokinetics and Drug Release characterization for XTreo Technology Platform in the American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced that preclinical data for XTreo were published online in the peer-review journal, American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy. The manuscript titled, “Drug Release and Pharmacokinetic Evaluation of Novel Implantable Mometasone Furoate Matrices in Rabbit Maxillary Sinuses,” can be accessed online here.

The pharmacokinetics and drug release study evaluated the release of mometasone furoate (MF), a potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid formulated into Lyra’s proprietary XTreo matrix, in a rabbit model. The results demonstrate that XTreo MF provides targeted, sustained and efficient dosing to local sinus tissues that is superior to intranasal corticosteroid sprays (INCS). LYR-210 and LYR-220, Lyra’s product candidates, are built upon the XTreo platform and are currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).

“The outcomes from this study supported Lyra’s advancement into clinical development for the first application of our novel XTreo platform, LYR-210 for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is now poised to enter Phase 3 studies,” said Maria Palasis, Lyra’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “XTreo is a powerful drug delivery platform that can target a precise dose of a therapeutic agent consistently over an extended period of time, up to many months. These characteristics translate into multiple potential benefits, including increased efficacy, elimination of patient adherence issues, and avoidance of systemic side effects. We believe our proprietary platform technology can provide optimal treatment for CRS, as well as other chronic ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases.”