MamaMancini’s Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Shipments into New Tier-1 Placements Drives Strong 17% Year-over-Year Sales Growth

Elevated Commodity/Shipping Costs Compress Margins Through Year-End; One-Time Uplisting Expenses Reflected in Second Quarter Expenses

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Financial Summary:

    Three Months Ended July 31,     Year-over-Year  
    2021     2020     % Change  
Revenues   $ 12.1 million     $ 10.3 million       17.7 %
Gross Profit   $ 3.4 million     $ 3.1 million       9.5 %
Operating Expenses   $ 2.8 million     $ 2.3 million       22.6 %
Pre-Tax Net Income   $ 0.6 million     $ 0.7 million       (22.0 %)
Net Income   $ 0.4 million     $ 0.7 million       41.6 %
Earnings per Share   $ 0.01     $ 0.02       (50 %)
Cash   $ 4.3 million     $ 1.7 million       150 %

Second Quarter 2022 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • Completed uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 15, 2021, under the symbol “MMMB” to help elevate the Company’s public profile, expand its potential shareholder base, improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value.
  • Advanced the Company’s active acquisition program targeting complementary food product firms with sales in the $12 to $20 million per year range, generating positive EBITDA with a product that is symbiotic to MamaMancini’s existing retail, club store and food service distribution network.  
  • Secured new product placements for second and third quarter at tier-1 retailers including pasta bowls at Publix and Albertsons Safeway; stuffed peppers at BJ’s; MamaMancini’s branded retail sleeves including plant-based products as part of Amazon Fresh; and several additional big box retailer placements pending final authorization.
  • Developed MamaMancini’s Branded Meatball in a Cup for Convenience Stores, with initial trial placements in the second half of 2021.
  • Secured credit line from M&T Bank for potential acquisitions, with a total available credit line of up to $12.5 million, in addition to a $4.3 million cash balance.
  • Received the coveted Food Product of the Month at QVC for the month of September.
  • Registered to attend upcoming investor conferences nationwide including the Taglich Brothers Investment Conference on September 13th and the LD Micro Main Event on October 12th.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of fiscal 2022 was highlighted by our rapid pace of growth, realizing a robust 17% revenue increase as compared to the same year-ago quarter,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “These sales figures were driven by our previously announced product placements, many of which began to ship in the second quarter. Profits were temporarily offset by elevated commodity and shipping costs as well as one-time extraordinary expenses related to our Nasdaq listing fee and additional shareholder meeting requirements. Our go-forward sales forecasts continue to increase given our planned price increases and I would expect to see margin improvement by year-end.

“On July 15, 2021 we completed our uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market – a milestone for all MamaMancini’s stakeholders that has been several years in the making. We expect that this will help elevate our public profile, expand our potential shareholder base and improve liquidity. I could not be prouder of our incredibly hard-working team, many of whom were featured when we rang the Nasdaq closing bell just a few short weeks ago.

“With our active acquisition efforts well underway, I firmly believe we are still in the early innings of MamaMancini’s growth and increasing prominence as a public company. We will continue to scale operations and have only begun our capital markets journey. We are poised for success on all fronts and look forward to seeing what the future holds for our brand,” concluded Wolf.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results        

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $12.1 million, as compared to $10.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue for the second quarter was a result of initial shipments as part of the Company’s previously announced new placement wins with tier-1 retailers nationwide.

Gross profit totaled $3.4 million, or 27.9% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $3.1 million, or 30.0% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. The lower gross profit margin in the second quarter was due to higher inbound shipping and commodity costs which were passed on to existing customers on a time lag basis for the first two months of the quarter, and fixed pricing for a short introductory period on new placements. The Company expects profit margins will improve by year-end as commodity prices normalize and higher production volumes will result in higher plant operating efficiencies, as well as the expiration of introductory pricing with several customers.  

Operating expenses totaled $2.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $2.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses totaled 23.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to 22.2% in the same year-ago quarter. Operating expenses in the second quarter were affected by significant one-time expenses such as the Company’s Nasdaq uplisting and additional shareholder meeting requirements, increased shipping costs and higher director fees.

Pre-Tax Income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.6 million, as compared to $0.7 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in net income was significantly attributable to an income tax provision of $145,439 recorded during the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to $0 during the three months ended July 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2021 were $4.3 million, as compared to $1.7 million in the same year-ago quarter and $3.2 million as of January 31, 2021. The increased cash balance benefitted from $0.2 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and a total of $1.6 million fiscal year-to-date.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, September 9, 2021 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time 
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326
International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264
Conference ID: 10159841
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rxhe ...
        
Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 16, 2021. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10159841.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.    

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ﻿: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements        

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    July 31, 2021     January 31, 2021  
      (unaudited)          
Assets                
                 
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 4,252,881     $ 3,190,560  
Accounts receivable, net     4,702,713       3,973,793  
Other receivable     107,896       -  
Inventories     1,407,614       1,195,211  
Prepaid expenses     447,894       519,887  
Total current assets     10,918,998       8,879,451  
                 
Property and equipment, net     3,063,165       2,963,602  
                 
Intangibles     87,639       87,639  
                 
Operating lease right of use assets, net     1,585,538       1,352,483  
                 
Deferred tax asset, net     353,794       744,973  
                 
Deposits     23,156       20,177  
Total Assets   $ 16,032,290     $ 14,048,325  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
                 
Liabilities:                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 4,456,933     $ 3,707,111  
Operating lease liability     181,573       147,684  
Finance leases payable     214,946       190,554  
Total current liabilities     4,853,452       4,045,349  
                 
Operating lease liability – net     1,429,500       1,218,487  
Finance leases payable – net     356,277       474,743  
Total long-term liabilities     1,785,777       1,693,230  
                 
Total Liabilities     6,639,229       5,738,579  
                 
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10)                
                 
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021     -       -  
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 35,725,041 and 35,603,731 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021     359       357  
Additional paid in capital     20,555,657       20,535,793  
Accumulated deficit     (11,013,455 )     (12,076,904 )
Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively     (149,500 )     (149,500 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     9,393,061       8,309,746  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 16,032,290     $ 14,048,325  


MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
July 31, 		    For the Six Months Ended
July 31, 		 
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts   $ 12,064,584     $ 10,247,564     $ 22,377,984     $ 21,082,505  
                                 
Costs of sales     8,695,300       7,170,403       15,664,347       14,543,722  
                                 
Gross profit     3,369,284       3,077,161       6,713,637       6,538,783  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     30,541       25,857       53,977       55,338  
General and administrative     2,753,830       2,244,539       5,222,548       4,700,726  
Total operating expenses     2,784,371       2,270,396       5,276,525       4,756,064  
                                 
Income from operations     584,913       806,765       1,437,112       1,782,719  
                                 
Other income (expenses)                                
Interest     (7,549 )     (61,648 )     (17,979 )     (126,050 )
Amortization of debt discount     -       (5,350 )     -       (10,700 )
Other income     -       -       37,704       -  
Total other income (expenses)     (7,549 )     (66,998 )     19,725       (136,750 )
                                 
Net income before income tax provision     577,364       739,767       1,456,837       1,645,969  
                                 
Income tax provision     145,439       -       393,388       -  
                                 
Net income   $ 431,925     $ 739,767     $ 1,063,449     $ 1,645,969  
                                 
Net income per common share                                
– basic   $ 0.01     $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.05  
– diluted   $ 0.01     $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.05  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
– basic     35,697,568       32,262,375       35,660,440       32,128,298  
– diluted     36,223,674       33,543,565       36,181,353       33,409,488  


MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended  
    July 31, 2021     July 31, 2020  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net income   $ 1,063,449     $ 1,645,969  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation     381,732       319,078  
Amortization of debt discount     -       10,700  
Share-based compensation     786       49,975  
Amortization of right of use assets     91,660       68,107  
Change in deferred tax asset     391,179       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (728,920     934,360  
Other receivable     (107,896 )        
Inventories     (212,403 )     (512,344
Prepaid expenses     71,993       (4,366 )
Security deposits     (2,979 )     -  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     749,822       (982,317
Operating lease liability     (79,813 )     (63,264 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities     1,618,610       1,465,898  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Cash paid for fixed assets     (481,295 )     (189,287 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (481,295 )     (189,287 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Repayments of term loan     -       (250,002 )
Repayments of related party notes payable     -       (641,844 )
Proceeds from promissory note     -       330,505  
Repayment of promissory note     -       (330,505
Borrowings of line of credit, net     -       (500,000
Repayment of finance lease obligations     (94,074 )     (64,165 )
Proceeds from exercise of options     19,080       7,200  
Proceeds from exercise of warrants     -       1,477,103  
Net Cash Provided by (Used) in Financing Activities     (74,994 )     28,292  
                 
Net Increase in Cash     1,062,321       1,304,903  
                 
Cash - Beginning of Period     3,190,560       393,683  
                 
Cash - End of Period   $ 4,252,881     $ 1,698,586  
                 
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash Paid During the Period for:                
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  
Interest   $ 17,979     $ 128,913  
                 
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Finance lease asset additions   $ -     $ 401,387  
Operating lease asset additions   $ 347,585     $ -  




MamaMancini’s Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Shipments into New Tier-1 Placements Drives Strong 17% Year-over-Year Sales Growth Elevated Commodity/Shipping Costs Compress Margins Through Year-End; One-Time Uplisting Expenses Reflected in Second Quarter Expenses EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, …

