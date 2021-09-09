MamaMancini’s Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021.



Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended July 31, Year-over-Year 2021 2020 % Change Revenues $ 12.1 million $ 10.3 million 17.7 % Gross Profit $ 3.4 million $ 3.1 million 9.5 % Operating Expenses $ 2.8 million $ 2.3 million 22.6 % Pre-Tax Net Income $ 0.6 million $ 0.7 million (22.0 %) Net Income $ 0.4 million $ 0.7 million 41.6 % Earnings per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 (50 %) Cash $ 4.3 million $ 1.7 million 150 %

Second Quarter 2022 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Completed uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 15, 2021, under the symbol “MMMB” to help elevate the Company’s public profile, expand its potential shareholder base, improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value.

Advanced the Company’s active acquisition program targeting complementary food product firms with sales in the $12 to $20 million per year range, generating positive EBITDA with a product that is symbiotic to MamaMancini’s existing retail, club store and food service distribution network.

Secured new product placements for second and third quarter at tier-1 retailers including pasta bowls at Publix and Albertsons Safeway; stuffed peppers at BJ’s; MamaMancini’s branded retail sleeves including plant-based products as part of Amazon Fresh; and several additional big box retailer placements pending final authorization.

Developed MamaMancini’s Branded Meatball in a Cup for Convenience Stores, with initial trial placements in the second half of 2021.

Secured credit line from M&T Bank for potential acquisitions, with a total available credit line of up to $12.5 million, in addition to a $4.3 million cash balance.

Received the coveted Food Product of the Month at QVC for the month of September.

Registered to attend upcoming investor conferences nationwide including the Taglich Brothers Investment Conference on September 13th and the LD Micro Main Event on October 12th.



Management Commentary

“The second quarter of fiscal 2022 was highlighted by our rapid pace of growth, realizing a robust 17% revenue increase as compared to the same year-ago quarter,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “These sales figures were driven by our previously announced product placements, many of which began to ship in the second quarter. Profits were temporarily offset by elevated commodity and shipping costs as well as one-time extraordinary expenses related to our Nasdaq listing fee and additional shareholder meeting requirements. Our go-forward sales forecasts continue to increase given our planned price increases and I would expect to see margin improvement by year-end.

“On July 15, 2021 we completed our uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market – a milestone for all MamaMancini’s stakeholders that has been several years in the making. We expect that this will help elevate our public profile, expand our potential shareholder base and improve liquidity. I could not be prouder of our incredibly hard-working team, many of whom were featured when we rang the Nasdaq closing bell just a few short weeks ago.

“With our active acquisition efforts well underway, I firmly believe we are still in the early innings of MamaMancini’s growth and increasing prominence as a public company. We will continue to scale operations and have only begun our capital markets journey. We are poised for success on all fronts and look forward to seeing what the future holds for our brand,” concluded Wolf.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $12.1 million, as compared to $10.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue for the second quarter was a result of initial shipments as part of the Company’s previously announced new placement wins with tier-1 retailers nationwide.

Gross profit totaled $3.4 million, or 27.9% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $3.1 million, or 30.0% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. The lower gross profit margin in the second quarter was due to higher inbound shipping and commodity costs which were passed on to existing customers on a time lag basis for the first two months of the quarter, and fixed pricing for a short introductory period on new placements. The Company expects profit margins will improve by year-end as commodity prices normalize and higher production volumes will result in higher plant operating efficiencies, as well as the expiration of introductory pricing with several customers.

Operating expenses totaled $2.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $2.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses totaled 23.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to 22.2% in the same year-ago quarter. Operating expenses in the second quarter were affected by significant one-time expenses such as the Company’s Nasdaq uplisting and additional shareholder meeting requirements, increased shipping costs and higher director fees.

Pre-Tax Income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.6 million, as compared to $0.7 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in net income was significantly attributable to an income tax provision of $145,439 recorded during the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to $0 during the three months ended July 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2021 were $4.3 million, as compared to $1.7 million in the same year-ago quarter and $3.2 million as of January 31, 2021. The increased cash balance benefitted from $0.2 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and a total of $1.6 million fiscal year-to-date.



Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, September 9, 2021 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264

Conference ID: 10159841

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rxhe ...



Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 16, 2021. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10159841.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ﻿: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 4,252,881 $ 3,190,560 Accounts receivable, net 4,702,713 3,973,793 Other receivable 107,896 - Inventories 1,407,614 1,195,211 Prepaid expenses 447,894 519,887 Total current assets 10,918,998 8,879,451 Property and equipment, net 3,063,165 2,963,602 Intangibles 87,639 87,639 Operating lease right of use assets, net 1,585,538 1,352,483 Deferred tax asset, net 353,794 744,973 Deposits 23,156 20,177 Total Assets $ 16,032,290 $ 14,048,325 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,456,933 $ 3,707,111 Operating lease liability 181,573 147,684 Finance leases payable 214,946 190,554 Total current liabilities 4,853,452 4,045,349 Operating lease liability – net 1,429,500 1,218,487 Finance leases payable – net 356,277 474,743 Total long-term liabilities 1,785,777 1,693,230 Total Liabilities 6,639,229 5,738,579 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10) Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021 - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 35,725,041 and 35,603,731 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021 359 357 Additional paid in capital 20,555,657 20,535,793 Accumulated deficit (11,013,455 ) (12,076,904 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 9,393,061 8,309,746 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 16,032,290 $ 14,048,325





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

July 31, For the Six Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts $ 12,064,584 $ 10,247,564 $ 22,377,984 $ 21,082,505 Costs of sales 8,695,300 7,170,403 15,664,347 14,543,722 Gross profit 3,369,284 3,077,161 6,713,637 6,538,783 Operating expenses: Research and development 30,541 25,857 53,977 55,338 General and administrative 2,753,830 2,244,539 5,222,548 4,700,726 Total operating expenses 2,784,371 2,270,396 5,276,525 4,756,064 Income from operations 584,913 806,765 1,437,112 1,782,719 Other income (expenses) Interest (7,549 ) (61,648 ) (17,979 ) (126,050 ) Amortization of debt discount - (5,350 ) - (10,700 ) Other income - - 37,704 - Total other income (expenses) (7,549 ) (66,998 ) 19,725 (136,750 ) Net income before income tax provision 577,364 739,767 1,456,837 1,645,969 Income tax provision 145,439 - 393,388 - Net income $ 431,925 $ 739,767 $ 1,063,449 $ 1,645,969 Net income per common share – basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 – diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 35,697,568 32,262,375 35,660,440 32,128,298 – diluted 36,223,674 33,543,565 36,181,353 33,409,488





MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)