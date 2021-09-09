Omnicell Completes Acquisition of FDS Amplicare

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of FDS Amplicare. The acquisition adds a comprehensive and complementary suite of SaaS financial management, analytics, and population health solutions to Omnicell’s EnlivenHealth division.

EnlivenHealth is an industry-leading provider of patient engagement solutions for retail pharmacies and health plans. EnlivenHealth’s mission is to build and orchestrate advanced digital solutions that help its customers to measurably improve patient health outcomes while enabling new clinical services that drive growth and profitability. The addition of FDS Amplicare’s differentiated financial management, analytics, and population health solutions, along with its nationwide network of more than 15,000 independent retail pharmacies, expands EnlivenHealth’s broad industry footprint while complementing the EnlivenHealth offering and mission.