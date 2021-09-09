Omnicell Completes Acquisition of FDS Amplicare
Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of FDS Amplicare. The acquisition adds a comprehensive and complementary suite of SaaS financial management, analytics, and population health solutions to Omnicell’s EnlivenHealth division.
EnlivenHealth is an industry-leading provider of patient engagement solutions for retail pharmacies and health plans. EnlivenHealth’s mission is to build and orchestrate advanced digital solutions that help its customers to measurably improve patient health outcomes while enabling new clinical services that drive growth and profitability. The addition of FDS Amplicare’s differentiated financial management, analytics, and population health solutions, along with its nationwide network of more than 15,000 independent retail pharmacies, expands EnlivenHealth’s broad industry footprint while complementing the EnlivenHealth offering and mission.
“The digitization of virtually every aspect of healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated fundamental shifts in how, where, and when care is delivered, with retail pharmacies at the forefront of these historic changes,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, CEO, and founder of Omnicell. “By combining EnlivenHealth’s strong patient engagement and clinical capabilities with FDS Amplicare’s widely deployed financial and analytics solutions, we are even better positioned to strengthen the health of our retail pharmacy and health plan customers and the patient populations they serve.”
Accelerates DIR Mitigation Solution Roadmap and Leadership
Direct & Indirect Remuneration (DIR) fees continue to challenge the business health of the retail pharmacy industry, especially independent pharmacies. FDS Amplicare’s industry-leading financial management, analytics, and Medicare plan selection solutions are important components that are helping retail pharmacies to manage, forecast, and mitigate their DIR fee exposure. Combined with EnlivenHealth’s proven clinical and data science capabilities, this differentiated, multi-pronged offering is designed to enable retail pharmacies to bend the DIR growth curve.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare