checkAd

Omnicell Completes Acquisition of FDS Amplicare

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:11  |  24   |   |   

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of FDS Amplicare. The acquisition adds a comprehensive and complementary suite of SaaS financial management, analytics, and population health solutions to Omnicell’s EnlivenHealth division.

EnlivenHealth is an industry-leading provider of patient engagement solutions for retail pharmacies and health plans. EnlivenHealth’s mission is to build and orchestrate advanced digital solutions that help its customers to measurably improve patient health outcomes while enabling new clinical services that drive growth and profitability. The addition of FDS Amplicare’s differentiated financial management, analytics, and population health solutions, along with its nationwide network of more than 15,000 independent retail pharmacies, expands EnlivenHealth’s broad industry footprint while complementing the EnlivenHealth offering and mission.

“The digitization of virtually every aspect of healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated fundamental shifts in how, where, and when care is delivered, with retail pharmacies at the forefront of these historic changes,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, CEO, and founder of Omnicell. “By combining EnlivenHealth’s strong patient engagement and clinical capabilities with FDS Amplicare’s widely deployed financial and analytics solutions, we are even better positioned to strengthen the health of our retail pharmacy and health plan customers and the patient populations they serve.”

Accelerates DIR Mitigation Solution Roadmap and Leadership

Direct & Indirect Remuneration (DIR) fees continue to challenge the business health of the retail pharmacy industry, especially independent pharmacies. FDS Amplicare’s industry-leading financial management, analytics, and Medicare plan selection solutions are important components that are helping retail pharmacies to manage, forecast, and mitigate their DIR fee exposure. Combined with EnlivenHealth’s proven clinical and data science capabilities, this differentiated, multi-pronged offering is designed to enable retail pharmacies to bend the DIR growth curve.

Seite 1 von 3
Omnicell Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omnicell Completes Acquisition of FDS Amplicare Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of FDS Amplicare. The acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology-Enabled Services with Summer 2021 Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten