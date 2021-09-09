checkAd

EQ Partners with SafeGraph to Create Canada’s Largest Geospatial Dataset

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 22:15  |  14   |   |   

Data Integration Partnership of Leading Geospatial Companies Further Strengthens EQ's Proprietary LOCUS PlatformTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and …

Data Integration Partnership of Leading Geospatial Companies Further Strengthens EQ's Proprietary LOCUS Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with SafeGraph, a leading provider of Points of Interest ("POI") and building footprint data. This relationship will have an immediate and beneficial impact to EQ's clients as it provides even more robust data around business listings and polygons, already incorporated into the platform, to enhance the power of the location services and intelligence inside EQ's LOCUS and Atom systems.

Combining SafeGraph's POI data into EQ's LOCUS platform gives Canadian businesses unprecedented reach and accuracy in geospatial analysis, geospatial audiences and insights. Whether analyzing data, targeting locations, building audiences or attempting to derive audiences, EQ now has the largest repertoire of POIs in the country for clients to access.

"The quality and accuracy of our data has always been at the forefront of our LOCUS platform" said Dilshan Kathriarachchi, CTO of EQ Works. "After an in-depth analysis, we found the SafeGraph data to be highly accurate and by combining it with our LOCUS data, we are able to provide our clients with even better actionable insights that help grow their business. By combining Safe Graph's market leading POI data with EQ's geospatial leadership around analytics and machine learning, we have created an extremely powerful platform with an unprecedented level of detail."

"Canada is a new market for SafeGraph and we are excited to be launching there with EQ Works, a recognized leader in the geospatial space." says Bryan Bonack, Senior Product Manager at SafeGraph. "We bring a high veracity of POI and are pleased to be a key ingredient of success for the clients of EQ."

By 2025, the market for geospatial analytics is estimated to grow to over $96 billion. As organizations realize the impact that geospatial data can have on their business, and with the increasing appetite for location data, this partnership bolsters LOCUS's data and cements EQ Works as the leading geospatial data analytics company in Canada.

ABOUT SAFEGRAPH

SafeGraph is a geospatial data company that specializes in selling high-quality datasets about physical places. SafeGraph covers over 8.4 million points of interest (POI) in the US, Canada, and the UK, representing close to 8,000 total brands. Customers like Sysco, Esri, Choice Hotels, Tripadvisor, and more, use SafeGraph data as an ingredient to their business to help them solve location and movement-related challenges.

ABOUT EQ

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.
Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer
1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4
press@eqworks.com
www.eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663385/EQ-Partners-with-SafeGraph-to-Create ...

EQ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQ Partners with SafeGraph to Create Canada’s Largest Geospatial Dataset Data Integration Partnership of Leading Geospatial Companies Further Strengthens EQ's Proprietary LOCUS PlatformTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Pennexx has completed its Inaugural PCAOB Audit which encompassed the year 2020 financial ...
Fernhill Corp. Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Progress on its ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sigma Labs Selected by DMG MORI as the Official Supplier of In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) ...
Aytu BioPharma Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board to Support Development of AR101 ...
Golden Dawn Announces Change of Auditor
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21EQ Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen