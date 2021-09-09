JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2021 US Bank Conference

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB), the bank holding company of JD Bank, announces that Bruce W. Elder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul E. Brummett, II, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, …

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB), the bank holding company of JD Bank, announces that Bruce W. Elder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul E. Brummett, II, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, participated in a series of meeting with institutional investors at the Raymond James 2021 U.S. Bank Conference held virtually September 9, 2021. Management's Investor Presentation used for the conference is posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.jdbank.com/investor-relations.