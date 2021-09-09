checkAd

Tyler Technologies Acquires Arx

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:17  |  18   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired Arx, a cloud-based software platform which creates accessible technology to enable a modern-day police force that is fully transparent, accountable, and a trusted resource to the community it serves.

Through this acquisition, Tyler will add Arx’s software solutions, Arx Alert and Arx Community, to its public safety software suite. With Tyler’s newest public safety offerings, law enforcement will benefit from tools that foster transparency internally and externally, build trust with the communities they serve, reduce risk, and ensure a better quality of life for public safety personnel and the public. Critical data can be easily accessed by members of the community to understand crime, community calls for service, department accountability, and how police are responding in their neighborhood.

“The acquisition of Arx allows Tyler to offer a full suite of public safety solutions designed to maximize efficiency and safety for law enforcement officers while increasing transparency and trust-building with the communities they serve,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we leverage the scale and scope of our public safety portfolio to ensure the needs of the community and law enforcement agencies are met with the highest quality. We’re excited to welcome Arx to the Tyler team.”

Arx Alert allows law enforcement agencies to modernize policing, provide external transparency to the community, and create internal agency accountability. It provides critical intelligence to the chief of police, command staff, and supervisors to have more insight into activity conducted while on the job, including alerts for possible non-compliance issues and proactively promoting officer wellness by identifying critical incident stress factors. This helps with risk mitigation, improved efficiency, and officer retention.

Through Arx Community, citizens, businesses and community organizations can better understand community policing activity and how to build stronger community partnerships. Community members can access pertinent crime data, agency accountability data, and enforcement action data. The community will have direct insight into both crime and policing that impact their neighborhoods. With instant access to data, communities can feel more confident and build more trust with their policing partners.

“Tyler shares our vision of creating a more unified community for citizens and those that protect them,” said Bo Cheng, co-founder and president, Arx. “Through that shared vision, Tyler and Arx will work in partnership to accelerate our growth and scale our impact as we help police departments create safer and more equitable communities, with technology and intelligence that makes public safety data clearly seen, analyzed, and appropriately acted on.”

Founded by Bo Cheng and Andrew McKeever, Arx is based in Detroit, Michigan. Arx management and staff will become part of Tyler’s Public Safety Division based in Troy, Michigan, and its current employees are expected to remain working remotely.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Acquires Arx Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has acquired Arx, a cloud-based software platform which creates accessible technology to enable a modern-day police force that is fully transparent, accountable, and a trusted resource to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Tyler Technologies to Participate in September Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Tyler Technologies Completes Acquisition of VendEngine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Tyler Technologies Extends 22-Year Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Idaho
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tyler Technologies Expands Partnership with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts Through 2026
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21New Hanover County Schools First District in North Carolina to Go Live on Tyler Technologies ERP Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten