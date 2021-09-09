Butterfly Network Announces Key Appointments to the Board and Management

“Dr. Schwartz will add depth and capability to the Board of Directors with her experience managing healthcare organizations, coupled with her background in medicine, biomedical engineering and law,” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman. Her addition to our Board will be particularly valuable, in areas of clinical applications, technology development, and strategy.”

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors to nine directors through the appointment of Dr. Erica Schwartz and the addition of Troy Quander to the leadership team as Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Quality. These appointments continue to strengthen the technical foundation of the company to ensure that it can effectively execute its mission of democratizing medical imaging and advancing clinical practice around the globe.

Dr. Schwartz brings a breadth of healthcare management and public health experience to the Butterfly Board of Directors. She served as the Deputy Surgeon General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from March 2019 to April 2021, where she led the country’s public health deployment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to her role as the Deputy Surgeon General, Dr. Schwartz spent 24 years in the uniformed service, during which time she was promoted through the ranks to Rear Admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard, where she served as the Chief Medical Officer and Director of Health, Safety, and Work Life from 2015 to 2019. Previously, Dr. Schwartz served as the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief of Health Services from 2013 to 2015 and Preventive Medicine Chief from 2005 to 2013. Dr. Schwartz has served on the Board of Directors of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAH), a provider of a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services, since May 2021.

Dr. Schwartz is trained, and board certified in preventive medicine. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Brown University, a Medical Doctorate from Brown University School of Medicine, a Master of Public Health degree with a dual concentration in health services administration and occupational and environmental medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law.