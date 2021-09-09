checkAd

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q3-2021 Estimated Catastrophe Losses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced estimated current year catastrophe losses incurred the third quarter through August 31, 2021, of approximately $27 million before income taxes (approximately $21 million after tax), net of expected reinsurance recoveries. The Company’s estimated net catastrophe losses includes claims from Tropical Storm Elsa, Hurricane Ida, which includes our core catastrophe program retention of $15 million plus Interboro Insurance Company’s catastrophe retention of $3 million, as well as other new PCS catastrophe events that occurred during this period. As a result of these events contributing to our aggregate reinsurance protection, the Company’s exposure from potential future events this year in our core catastrophe program is expected to be limited to approximately $9 million.

“Our thoughts are with those who have suffered losses from these events, but particularly our policyholders in Louisiana. UPC Insurance is working around the clock to ensure we Keep Our Promise and adjust these claims as quickly and professionally as possible. UPC’s catastrophe reinsurance program was designed to protect our earnings and capital from another potentially active hurricane season, so I’m very pleased that our downside risk from subsequent events this year is limited,” said Brad Martz, President & Chief Financial Officer of UPC Insurance.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance’s team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may be “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” "endeavor," "project," “believe,” "plan," “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

United Insurance Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q3-2021 Estimated Catastrophe Losses United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced estimated current year catastrophe losses incurred the third quarter through August 31, 2021, of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020