checkAd

Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Aria Energy and Archaea Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:15  |  24   |   |   

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) (“RAC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy transition sector, today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Aria Energy LLC (“Aria”) and Archaea Energy LLC (“Archaea LLC”), which will create the industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) platform, at a special meeting of stockholders held earlier today. In addition, RAC’s stockholders have expressed strong support for the Business Combination, with stockholders electing to redeem less than 0.2% of RAC’s outstanding shares of Class A common stock.

The Business Combination is expected to close on or about September 15, 2021. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Archaea Energy Inc. (the “Combined Company”). The parties expect that the Combined Company’s Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LFG” and “LFG WS,” respectively.

About Rice Acquisition Corp.

Rice Acquisition Corp. is led by former executives of Rice Energy and EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. We intend to leverage our expertise building industry-leading energy production companies to develop the world’s clean energy supply.

About Aria Energy LLC

Aria Energy LLC and its subsidiaries provide baseload renewable energy to utilities and other customers across the U.S. Aria is a market leader in the North American landfill gas-to-renewable energy sector, having developed or constructed more than 50 projects over the last 30 years. Aria owns and/or operates a diversified portfolio of 25 energy projects across 13 states, collectively representing 24,880 MMBtu/day of RNG and 115.7 MW of electric capacity. Aria produces and supplies approximately 38 million gallons of RNG annually to fueling stations across the United States. Aria is led by seasoned industry veterans and has over 90 highly skilled operating personnel across the U.S. with a strong safety and environmental track record.

About Archaea Energy LLC

Archaea Energy LLC is an emerging leader in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. Archaea LLC builds, operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners the opportunity to purchase RNG from its portfolio of projects under long-term agreements. Archaea LLC delivers pipeline-quality RNG from coast to coast using existing natural gas infrastructure.

Seite 1 von 3
Rice Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Aria Energy and Archaea Energy Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) (“RAC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy transition sector, today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the proposed business combination (the “Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Aria Energy and Archaea Energy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten