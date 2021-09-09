Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Aria Energy and Archaea Energy

The Business Combination is expected to close on or about September 15, 2021. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Archaea Energy Inc. (the “Combined Company”). The parties expect that the Combined Company’s Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LFG” and “LFG WS,” respectively.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) (“RAC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy transition sector, today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Aria Energy LLC (“Aria”) and Archaea Energy LLC (“Archaea LLC”), which will create the industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) platform, at a special meeting of stockholders held earlier today. In addition, RAC’s stockholders have expressed strong support for the Business Combination, with stockholders electing to redeem less than 0.2% of RAC’s outstanding shares of Class A common stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp.

Rice Acquisition Corp. is led by former executives of Rice Energy and EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. We intend to leverage our expertise building industry-leading energy production companies to develop the world’s clean energy supply.

About Aria Energy LLC

Aria Energy LLC and its subsidiaries provide baseload renewable energy to utilities and other customers across the U.S. Aria is a market leader in the North American landfill gas-to-renewable energy sector, having developed or constructed more than 50 projects over the last 30 years. Aria owns and/or operates a diversified portfolio of 25 energy projects across 13 states, collectively representing 24,880 MMBtu/day of RNG and 115.7 MW of electric capacity. Aria produces and supplies approximately 38 million gallons of RNG annually to fueling stations across the United States. Aria is led by seasoned industry veterans and has over 90 highly skilled operating personnel across the U.S. with a strong safety and environmental track record.

About Archaea Energy LLC

Archaea Energy LLC is an emerging leader in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. Archaea LLC builds, operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners the opportunity to purchase RNG from its portfolio of projects under long-term agreements. Archaea LLC delivers pipeline-quality RNG from coast to coast using existing natural gas infrastructure.