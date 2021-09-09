checkAd

STXfilms Closes Deals for Peacock and The Roku Channel to Premiere Missing-Person Thriller My Son Starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:16  |  25   |   |   

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), has reached deals with Peacock and Roku to debut the highly anticipated missing-person thriller My Son, starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy. The film, an English-language remake of the hit French thriller, is directed by Christian Carion, who also directed the French film. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

As part of the innovative deal, the partnership will allow both services to share windows throughout the term. The windows for the film were created to offer each service ideal opportunities to reach their respective audiences throughout each year. Peacock will premiere the film first, on September 15, 2021. Starting on December 15, 2021, the film will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. The deals were negotiated by David Spiegelman for STX.

“We’re thrilled to have worked with Peacock and Roku on this bespoke deal that uniquely tailors everyone's needs and maximizes value for all three companies and our talent partners,” said Fogelson. “The real winners are the Peacock and Roku audiences, who will have the chance to see a daringly original, star-driven movie on the platform of their choice."

“Since we started The Roku Channel in 2017, we’ve worked with strategic partners who help us deliver on our goal of bringing viewers compelling, best-in-class entertainment in a free, ad-supported environment,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming, Roku. “We’re excited to be partnering with STXfilms to deliver even more great programming, like My Son, to users of The Roku Channel.”

In My Son, when a man’s (McAvoy) only son goes missing, he travels to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers. To play a man whose life is clouded by mystery, McAvoy was not given a script or dialogue – as was the case in the French film; the character was aware of basic aspects of his story, and improvised and reacted to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast and crew were aware of the scenes. Carion directed his original film the same way, with his lead star improvising the role.

The film is produced by Carion, Laure Irrman for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch International, Rebecca O’Brien for Sixteen Films, and Marc Butan for Mad River Pictures.

Mad River International represents the film’s foreign rights.

About STXfilms

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Greenland, Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly’s Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8b in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse. Upcoming films include Queenpins starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, and Vince Vaughn, a new action-comedy film directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, and Josh Hartnett, The Marsh King's Daughter directed by Neil Burger and starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn, American Sole starring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, Offset, and Bad Bunny, The Godmother starring Jennifer Lopez, Universe’s Most Wanted starring Dave Bautista, Muscle starring Vin Diesel and directed by F. Gary Gray, National Champions starring Stephan James and J.K. Simmons, Violence of Action starring Chris Pine, and Greenland: Migration, the sequel to the global hit starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin.

