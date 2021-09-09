Procaps Group Announces Launch of Private Placement of U.S. $115 Million Senior Notes

Procaps intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Senior Notes primarily to repay existing debt, as well as for general corporate purposes. The financing is expected to be leverage-neutral at closing from a net debt perspective. On August 12, 2021, Procaps Group reported LTM Adjusted EBITDA for the period ended June 30, 2021 of approximately $97.4 million representing an LTM Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26% and Net Debt-to-LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.2x for the first half of 2021.

Procaps Group (as defined below), a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has launched a private offering of an aggregate principal amount of U.S. $115 million of senior notes (the “Senior Notes”) of Procaps, S.A. (“Procaps”), a subsidiary of Procaps Group, in a private placement transaction led by Prudential Private Capital, to entities including one or more investment funds or managed accounts of PGIM Inc. and Cigna Investment Inc. LarrainVial acted as sole financial advisor of Procaps Group.

The aggregate principal amount of U.S. $115 million of the Senior Notes is expected to be issued in a single tranche private placement, with a final maturity of 10 years and amortization payments starting on the sixth anniversary of the closing of the transaction. The outstanding principal amount of the Senior Notes will bear a fixed interest rate of 4.75%, or 5.50% in the event that the previously announced proposed business combination between Procaps Group and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) ("LATN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, (the “Business Combination”) does not close.

The private placement of the Senior Notes is expected to close on or about October 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The closing of the private placement of the Senior Notes is not conditioned upon the closing of the Business Combination. The Senior Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Procaps and unconditionally guaranteed by Procaps Group, Holdco (as defined below) and certain subsidiary guarantors.

“This private placement of Senior Notes is expected to give Procaps Group additional financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy by refinancing current obligations at a lower interest and with an increased repayment duration,” said Ruben Minski, Procaps Group Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The placement was supported by our strong balance sheet and the expected closing of our Business Combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II, providing us with an opportunity to secure financing at attractive levels.”