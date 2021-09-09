Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET on September 13, 2021.



You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.