checkAd

Brooge Energy Ltd. Achieves Major Milestone with Launch of Phase II Storage Facility; Receives First Cargo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 22:15  |  25   |   |   

Phase II facility will contribute to the Company’s revenues in the second half of 2021.

Phase II expansion positions Brooge as the second largest independent storage operator in the region with capacity of approximately one million cubic meters, or 6.3 million barrels.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, in the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (the “UAE”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), has commenced operations at its Phase II storage facility and received its first cargo, following the successful completion of all testing and commissioning at the site and receipt of regulatory approvals.

The new Phase II facility was built to the same exacting and award-winning standards as the Company’s Phase I facility, utilizing some of the latest technology to maximize company performance and efficiency, while reducing operating costs. The Company’s seamless, automated storage solutions use a superior facility design that is designed to reduce product losses for its end users and offer ancillary solutions such as heating and blending. The facility includes clean petroleum products (CPP) storage capacity as well as crude oil storage capacity and is fully contracted. BPGIC is now the second largest independent storage operator in the region with capacity of approximately one million cubic meters, or 6.3 million barrels. 

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, said, “This is a major milestone for Brooge Energy and follows months of careful planning, construction, contract negotiations and testing, all while navigating a challenging macro-environment which impacted on our supply chain and construction timelines. We are pleased that our Phase II facility, which now includes capacity to store crude oil along with fuel oil, is officially open and revenue-generating, having received its first cargo. Oil storage in the port of Fujairah in the Middle East is in high demand, which has enabled us to fully contract the entire capacity with multi-year take-or-pay contracts.”

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all its business and operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz in the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit at www.broogeenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, including all information relating to matters that are not historical facts that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current views based on certain assumptions, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals to open the Phase II storage facility, if received at all, as well as other risks described in public reports filed by Brooge Energy with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Brooge Energy’s Annual Report on Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on April 5, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 20-F/A filed with the SEC on April 6, 2021. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Brooge Energy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Elizabeth Barker
+1 212-896-1254 or +1 212-896-1203
BROG@kcsa.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brooge Energy Ltd. Achieves Major Milestone with Launch of Phase II Storage Facility; Receives First Cargo Phase II facility will contribute to the Company’s revenues in the second half of 2021. Phase II expansion positions Brooge as the second largest independent storage operator in the region with capacity of approximately one million cubic meters, or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...