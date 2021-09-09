checkAd

August AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company highlights for the month of August 2021 include:

  • Platform assets of $88.5 billion at the end of August, up 30.1% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $927 million in the month of August, up 71.3% year-over-year.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.45 billion, down 6.8% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 10.3% year-over-year to 200,778 at the end of August.
                                   
                            Change    
                            Mo. Yr.    
  Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Aug-21        
PLATFORM METRICS                                  
Platform Assets (in $B) 68.0 67.3 66.5 71.8 74.5 74.6 76.2 78.9 81.7 83.0 84.6 86.1 88.5 2.8 % 30.1 %    
Net Flows (in $M) 541 349 396 501 636 494 532 901 780 514 934 935 927 -0.9 % 71.3 %    
CASH METRIC                                  
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 2.63 2.66 2.47 2.50 2.62 2.44 2.60 2.50 2.48 2.56 2.59 2.47 2.45 -0.8 % -6.8 %    
OTHER                                  
Number of Households 181,977 182,683 183,774 184,935 186,602 188,057 188,679 190,915 193,325 193,833 196,474 198,619 200,778 1.1 % 10.3 %    
                                   
                                   

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

Disclaimer

