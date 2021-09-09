* New production capacity created for annual output of more than 1.5 million cbm

* Start-up planned for end of 2022 / beginning of 2023

Feldkirchen (Munich), 09 September 2021 - After completion of the pre-construction work on schedule, STEICO has now started excavation work for the new plant for wood fibre insulation materials at the Gromadka site (PL).

An insulation materials plant with three production lines will be set up. Two lines will be built for flexible wood fibre insulation mats, with a combined total annual capacity of over 1 million cbm. Another line with an annual capacity of around 500,000 cbm will produce stable wood fibre insulation boards using the dry process. The possibility of further expanding capacity in future is already included in the current project design, so that a future-oriented further expansion of the site is possible.

Despite challenges due to the limited availability of construction materials, major deviations from the schedule have been avoided so far. Production start-up is targeted for the end of 2022 / beginning of 2023.

The other investment projects are also developing largely according to plan. The tight supply situation for construction products is causing only minor delays:

- Construction of a production line for stable wood fibre insulation boards from the dry process in France (Casteljaloux site) with an annual capacity of around 250,000 cbm (expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2021).

- Construction of a production line for stable wood-fibre insulation boards using the wet process in Poland (Czarna Woda site) with an annual capacity of 135,000 cbm (expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2021).

In addition, a number of other investment projects have been completed in the current year, which are associated with a significant increase in production capacity. Thus, essential product groups are already available again at short notice, e.g. the flexible wood fibre insulation mats STEICOflex or STEICO air-injected insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose.