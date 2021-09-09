Frontier Communications to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.

About Frontier Communications

