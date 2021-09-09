Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Dec. 14, 2021

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will host its Investor Conference at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The event will feature presentations from Q2 Holdings’ senior management and will include strategic and financial updates.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.q2.com/. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on this website shortly after the event.