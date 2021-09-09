Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation: Monday, September 13, at 7:00am ET (4:00am PT)

A Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.