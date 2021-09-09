checkAd

The ODP Corporation Announces Chief Accounting Officer to Leave Company in Q2 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores (the “Company”), announced today that Richard Haas, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be leaving the Company, effective April 1, 2022, to pursue other interests.

“We appreciate all of Richard’s many contributions to the Company over the years and wish him much success in his future endeavors,” said Gerry Smith, Chief Executive Officer of The ODP Corporation. “To ensure a smooth transition, Richard will continue to work closely with Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer D. Anthony Scaglione, until the departure date.”

Haas has held the position of Chief Accounting Officer since May 2019. He first joined the Company in January 2014 as Office Depot’s Vice President of Tax. Prior to joining Office Depot, he was Vice President of Tax for OfficeMax.

The Company is beginning a search for Haas’ successor and will communicate the appointment at the appropriate time.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

ODP and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

The ODP Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The ODP Corporation Announces Chief Accounting Officer to Leave Company in Q2 2022 The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores (the “Company”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrBrit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Five in Partnership with Office Depot
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21The ODP Corporation Announces Selection of Chief Executive Officers and Company Names Ahead of Planned Spin-Off
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21CompuCom Enhances Relationship with Microsoft to Advance the Digital Workplace Evolution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten