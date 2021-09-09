Ambrx to Participate in Panel Discussion at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

​Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics, today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambrx, will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 13-15, 2021. The discussion will be led by Michael King, Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at H.C. Wainwright.

Discussion Topic: Engineered Cytokines: The Next Big Wave in Immuno-Oncology.

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:30 pm EDT, 10:30 am PDT.