Teradata Highlights its New Strategy and Plan to Deliver Sustainable Growth and Value Creation

“Over the course of the last year, we have embarked on a journey to cloud-first and today, we are a new, reimagined Teradata – a profitable growth company with the right strategy, technology and team to win in a large and growing market,” said Steve McMillan, Teradata President and CEO. “We have long been trusted by our customers but what sets Teradata apart is our unique ability to provide a true hybrid, multi-cloud solution, delivering the best price performance at scale in the industry.”

Teradata (NYSE: TDC ) highlighted the Company’s successful cloud-first transformation and ongoing strategic initiatives to deliver sustainable growth and value creation at its Investor Day held virtually today.

McMillan continued, “This year we continuously focused on delivering on our commitments, including building our recurring revenue streams into sustainable and profitable revenue and free cash flow. All of which positions us to achieve over $1 billion in Cloud ARR(1) and approximately $550 million in free cash flow(2) in fiscal 2025 and deliver significant long-term value to our shareholders.”

A Reimagined Teradata

At the Investor Day event, Teradata’s new leadership team outlined its three foundational cornerstones for long-term growth and value creation:

Strong position in the enterprise market, with expanded focus on the global 10,000 companies across seven key verticals; and

with expanded focus on the global 10,000 companies across seven key verticals; and Industry-leading management team and more than 7,000 global workforce with rich knowledge and deep expertise.

Continued Strong Financial Performance Through Fiscal 2025 and Beyond

Teradata today provided financial targets through fiscal 2025, including:

More than $1 billion in Cloud ARR, representing over 50% in total ARR in fiscal 2025 (1) ;

; Approximately $550 million free cash flow in fiscal 2025 (2) ;

; Low 20% non-GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2025 (3) ; and

; and Implementing a returns-based capital return program of at least 50% of free cash flow annually through fiscal 2025(2).

For fiscal 2022, the company preliminarily estimates:

At least 70% growth in Cloud ARR year-over-year (1) ;

; Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 (3) ; and

; and Free cash flow of approximately $400 million(2).

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share in fiscal 2022 is expected to be impacted primarily by upfront recurring revenue recognized in fiscal 2021.