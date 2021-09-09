atai Life Sciences and Introspect Digital Therapeutics to test novel digital therapeutic approach in patients receiving ketamine for treatment resistant depression

Introspect’s DTx app approach to supported treatment in mental health will be integrated across 3 cohorts, with Cohort 1 focusing on user acceptability, Cohort 2 examining the introduction of therapeutic content via the app, and Cohort 3 assessing set and setting of treatment.

BERLIN and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, and its digital therapeutic platform Introspect Digital Therapeutics, Inc. (“Introspect”) , today announced a usability study of Introspect’s digital therapeutic (DTx) app technology in support of standard of care ketamine therapy for patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD) in collaboration with Kadima Neuropsychiatry. TRD impacts 100 million people globally, close to a third of the 300 million diagnosed with depression, many of whom are geographically restricted in their ability to access in-person psychological care.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kadima to test our digital therapeutic approach in a clinical setting with patients receiving with standard of care ketamine therapy,” said David Keene, CEO of Introspect. “Our goal is to show that our novel DTx app can be used alongside a drug; that it is useful, usable and intuitive to patients and providers.”

“The integration of Introspect’s digital therapeutic in a clinical environment is a pivotal step towards developing potentially scalable care,” said Florian Brand, Co-Founder and CEO of atai. “In our mission to improve the lives of millions living with mental health disorders, technology will be instrumental, ensuring that our pipeline of novel compounds can benefit patients everywhere.”

Introspect believes that high-quality digital combination therapies have the potential to improve the safety and effectiveness of many mental health treatments. In addition, Introspect considers DTx to be vital to the mission of providing personalized and scalable treatment to those who might not otherwise be able to access high-quality psychological care.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai has offices in New York, London and Berlin. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.