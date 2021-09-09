checkAd

atai Life Sciences and Introspect Digital Therapeutics to test novel digital therapeutic approach in patients receiving ketamine for treatment resistant depression

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 22:30  |  59   |   |   

BERLIN and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, and its digital therapeutic platform Introspect Digital Therapeutics, Inc. (“Introspect”), today announced a usability study of Introspect’s digital therapeutic (DTx) app technology in support of standard of care ketamine therapy for patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD) in collaboration with Kadima Neuropsychiatry. TRD impacts 100 million people globally, close to a third of the 300 million diagnosed with depression, many of whom are geographically restricted in their ability to access in-person psychological care.

Introspect’s DTx app approach to supported treatment in mental health will be integrated across 3 cohorts, with Cohort 1 focusing on user acceptability, Cohort 2 examining the introduction of therapeutic content via the app, and Cohort 3 assessing set and setting of treatment.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kadima to test our digital therapeutic approach in a clinical setting with patients receiving with standard of care ketamine therapy,” said David Keene, CEO of Introspect. “Our goal is to show that our novel DTx app can be used alongside a drug; that it is useful, usable and intuitive to patients and providers.”

“The integration of Introspect’s digital therapeutic in a clinical environment is a pivotal step towards developing potentially scalable care,” said Florian Brand, Co-Founder and CEO of atai. “In our mission to improve the lives of millions living with mental health disorders, technology will be instrumental, ensuring that our pipeline of novel compounds can benefit patients everywhere.”

Introspect believes that high-quality digital combination therapies have the potential to improve the safety and effectiveness of many mental health treatments. In addition, Introspect considers DTx to be vital to the mission of providing personalized and scalable treatment to those who might not otherwise be able to access high-quality psychological care.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately heal mental health disorders. atai's mission is to bridge the gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides and what patients need. atai has offices in New York, London and Berlin. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

atai Life Sciences and Introspect Digital Therapeutics to test novel digital therapeutic approach in patients receiving ketamine for treatment resistant depression BERLIN and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, and its digital therapeutic platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
L'OREAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at 31 August 2021
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...