BioCardia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), today announced it has recorded a company presentation that will be available on demand at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia, will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation and/or request a 1:1 meeting with BioCardia management, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Dates: September 13-15, 2021

Time: Company presentation on demand starting at 7am (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual Conference

About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underly four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms. For more information, visit www.BioCardia.com.

