BioCardia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), today announced it has recorded a company presentation that will be available on demand at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.



Dr. Peter Altman, CEO of BioCardia, will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation and/or request a 1:1 meeting with BioCardia management, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.